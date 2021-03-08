River City Roundup

Women’s History Month events continue in the coming days, along with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, making for a historically delicious week. On the menu, there’s a discussion of a firsthand account of the struggle for women’s rights at the Richmond Public Library, a biopic on Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the virtual Byrd Theatre, a chance to make Richmond beautiful and an opportunity to find out why certain neighborhoods are hotter than others at a webinar that has nothing to do with real estate prices. Have a great week!

Explore the ways that policies and practices enacted by local and federal officials in the early 20th century helped to reinforce racial segregation then and now, and what we can do to help change that, in “Climate Change, Inequality and Sustainability in Richmond,” a webinar hosted by The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design. Dr. Jeremy Hoffman (pictured above), chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, and Kendra Norrell, community engagement coordinator for the city of Richmond, lead the virtual discussion on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. Registration for the event is pay what you will.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Casting a ballot is a political act, and the opportunity to vote was denied to American women for many years. The struggle to gain voting rights is told from a frontline perspective in “Jailed for Freedom: A First-person Account of the Militant Fight for Women’s Rights,” by Doris Stevens. The 1920 book is the subject of the Oliver W. Hill Book Club’s online discussion tonight, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. The conversation will be led by Angela P. Dodson, the author of “Remember the Ladies: Celebrating Those Who Fought for Freedom at the Ballot Box.” Space is limited, and registration is required.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Pi Day is named for the mathematical constant, and it falls during National Women’s History Month. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts underscores the significance with an online discussion of the 2009 film “Agora,” (available to stream online) featuring Rachel Weisz (pictured above) as Hypatia, the fourth-century philosopher, scientist and teacher. Hypatia earned wide respect in her hometown of Alexandria, Egypt, site of the legendary library. Though a pagan who followed the works of Plato, she taught Christian students and got along well — until getting ensnared by theological politics. Her life and legacy have undergone many interpretations. Dr. Peter Schertz, VMFA’s Jack and Mary Ann Frable curator of ancient art, and Vida Williams of CodeVA lead the discussion on March 14 at 1 p.m. The event is free, and registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The fifth annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (RBRE) kicked off over the weekend, with virtual and in-person events continuing through Sunday, March 14. Founded in 2017 by Shemicia Bowen, Kelli Lemon and Amy Wentz, RBRE highlights Black-owned restaurants and other food businesses in the region during a weeklong celebration. The number of participating businesses has more than doubled since the event’s inception and includes dining community mainstays such as Family Secrets and Mama J’s and newbies Lillie Pearl and juice bar The Beet Box. This year’s nonprofit beneficiary is the Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

A few years ago, my son and I participated in the litter cleanup during the annual Shiver in the River event at Brown’s Island, and it was incredibly satisfying to fill two large bags with trash that had been carelessly discarded (we were astounded at the number of cigarette butts). This year, Shiver in Virginia runs statewide through March 31. Event organizer Keep Virginia Beautiful is asking participants to donate $20.21 and join a challenge to engage in activities including litter cleanups, recycling, trail clearing, graffiti removal and other good deeds. In return, you will receive a free one-day Virginia State Parks parking pass and gain access to a website where you can map the collective progress across the state and be entered for prizes. Sign up here.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, The Byrd Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room is offering “Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words.” Directed by Freida Lee Mock, this documentary recently premiered in virtual cinemas and tells the story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own words. Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87. A compilation of her speeches and interviews paired with remembrances from people who knew her provide insight into the public and private life of the feminist icon. Virtual tickets are $12 and are valid for five days to stream the film.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

