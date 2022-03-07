River City Roundup

In the days ahead, “The Lion King” takes the stage at the Altria Theater, the Richmond Symphony performs at Hardywood brewery, Firehouse Theatre hosts a modern dance festival, and the web series “Black Space Matters” returns. Have a great week!

One of my favorite live theater shows is Disney’s “The Lion King,” and it’s returning to the Altria Theater March 9-20 as part of the latest season of Broadway in Richmond. The artistry and engineering that go into bringing the safari animal puppets to the stage truly transport you to the Pride Lands (the movie’s fictional location that resembles Africa). It’s an experience that needs to be witnessed in person for the full impact. Fun fact: The giraffes that make their way across the stage during the musical are 18 feet tall. (Read our interview with Mufasa, aka dancer Gerald Ramsey.)

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

On March 10, the Richmond Symphony heralds the 10th anniversary of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, turning the brewery’s Ownby Lane barrel room into a concert venue with a 60- to 75-minute performance. They’ll lay down chamber music classics in this casual setting. If you’d prefer seating, get there when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the baton rises at 6:30. Tickets are $30.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Urban farmer and activist Duron Chavis is also the host of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU’s video series “Black Space Matters,” which returns for a second season this week. On Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m., the ICA is marking the occasion with a free screening of the first episode and a panel discussion, featuring some of the guests included in the new programs.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

From the sheer physicality of the choreography to the athleticism and grace of the dancers, I’ve found that there’s a lot to love about contemporary dance. The 23rd annual YES! Dance Festival at Firehouse Theatre March 11 and 12 features live and digital performances by dance companies from across the country and around the globe. Artistic Director Kay Weinstein Gary’s K Dance will share new works along with 2nd Best Dance Company, RE|dance Group, Slowdanger, Jacob Gomez, Jamal Jackson Dance Company and Ballare Carmel. Tickets are $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Author Gayle Jessup White , a descendant of Thomas Jefferson and an employee of the nonprofit that operates Monticello, talks about her new book at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on March 10.

, a descendant of Thomas Jefferson and an employee of the nonprofit that operates Monticello, talks about her new book at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on March 10. Country legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee come to Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre on March 12.

come to Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre on March 12. UK singer Yola performs at The National on March 13.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.