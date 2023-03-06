River City Roundup

As we spring forward this weekend, we also celebrate women’s history all month long. Check out an art-centric Equal Rights Amendment exhibition and an art tour of works created by American women. Also this week, we have a classic crafts show, a blacksmithing demonstration, a dramatic world premiere, the return of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and more. Enjoy!

As the country celebrates Women’s History Month, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture presents a new exhibition raising awareness of the efforts to create gender equality via the Equal Rights Amendment. “Artists4ERA: Virginia Edition” is a collection of original art from artists creating socially motivated work, including pieces by Richmonders Hamilton Glass, who created “On Their Shoulders” to honor those who marched for equal rights, and Noah Scalin, whose “GenERAtions” incorporates the green ERA Yes button. The exhibition continues through June 4.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Mysterious Stranger

The world premiere of the Virginia Repertory Theatre production “After December” by Richmond playwright Bo Wilson continues through March 26. In the play, when a superconducting super collider smashes atoms, instead of creating a miniature black hole or some other cosmic mishap, a woman appears. The only thing she knows is that she’s a poet, and her words disrupt what we consider reality. The production is multimedia and full of stage magic. Wilson sets the scene on Instagram (and in an additional Instagram post). The production is dedicated to the late Frank Fuller, a longtime supporter of the theater.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back for a seventh year. The annual celebration of Black-owned food businesses continues through Sunday, March 12, when it concludes with a walk-around tasting event at Main Street Station dubbed Stick a Fork in It. This year, RBRE boasts its largest class of participating eateries to date, with newcomers including juice bar Blacker The Berry, recently opened Wok This Way, the Fan’s Mike’s Jazz Cafe and more, in addition to mainstays such as Mama J’s, Croaker’s Spot and Family Secrets. When the event kicked off in 2017, there were 19 restaurants participating; this year, there are over 50.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Celebrate Women’s History Month by joining the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to explore three art objects in 30 minutes as a part of its monthly “3 in 30” program. On March 7, the subject is “Recently Acquired Works by Historic American Women Artists.” VMFA curator Christopher C. Oliver will share details about works created between 1850 and 1950 by Hannah Brown Skeele, Helen Torr and Isabel Bishop. This tour explores the artistic themes and movements within the featured pieces and is a great opportunity to learn about the experiences of women artists during this period. The free program offers a virtual option on March 9.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial Intern

Discover unique works of art, pottery, glass and more created by hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across the country at the Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival Spring Show, March 10-12 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Meet the makers as you shop their original collections for distinctive home decor and more and learn about their creative processes through exhibitor demonstrations throughout the weekend. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12, and free for ages 6 and under.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild marks 25 years of blacksmithing and bladesmithing with a Hammer-In at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, March 10-12. Among the event’s demonstrators are Roy Adams of Christ Centered Ironworks and Andrew Molinaro of Artisans of the Anvil. You can also catch History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” judge Ben Abbott and three contestants from the show, including Richmond’s own Brent Stubblefield of Join or Die Knives. Tickets are $35 for single-day admission, $50 for all three days, and free for children ages 12 and under.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Author John Musgrove discusses his debut novel, “Ginter’s Pope,” a fictionalized account of local philanthropist Lewis Ginter’s relationship with another man, at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill branch on March 7.

The Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education is “Feelin’ a Wee Bit Irish” with a St. Paddy’s Celebration on March 12.

“Jazz,” a juried exhibition of work in all mediums inspired by the music genre, continues through March 18 at Artspace.

