River City Roundup

It’s hard to believe, but daylight saving time is already upon us, beginning Sunday, March 10. We may lose an hour of sleep, but there are plenty of events this week to put a spring in one’s step, including food truck fest Mobile Soul Sunday, the Richmond Children’s Business Fair, nature-focused short film screenings, an indie-folk concert at Révéler Experiences and an expo that gives a nod to the odd. Enjoy!

The first thing I do most mornings is check the weather; if it’s warm enough, I try to get outside. With all the rain and cold we’ve had this winter, my FOMO is at full tilt. For those like me aching for some outdoor time, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on March 7 might just satisfy your wanderlust. For the past five years, the festival has brought short films on natural wonders, climate justice, wildlife policy, Native rights and more to the mid-Atlantic region (hosted simultaneously across four states). The Richmond screening, held at Studio Two Three in Manchester, begins at 7 p.m. this Thursday, and tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

I’m a sucker for the macabre and unusual, so an experience such as Richmond’s second annual World Oddities Expo on March 9 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center is right up my alley. This traveling showcase of the weird and wonderful features a vendor marketplace offering everything from taxidermy to jewelry; performances including sword dancers, acrobats and strongmen; and tattoo artists from across the country available on-site to supply you with new ink. Try your hand at butterfly pinning or taxidermy by joining a workshop (no experience required). Guest speakers, live music and burlesque performances round out the event. General admission is $20, and additional tickets are required for VIP early access, the Twisted Kingdom Freakshow and classes.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Each year I look forward to Mobile Soul Sunday, the unofficial kickoff to the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. On Sunday, March 10, Monroe Park will transform into a huge open-air food court featuring 20-plus Black-owned food trucks and caterers from around the region, serving everything from Caribbean and African fare to comfort cuisine and water ice. Turning 8 this year, RBRE is an annual weeklong celebration dedicated to empowering and supporting Black owners and operators in the local food and beverage industry. Last year my favorite stop was Bajan Goodness, a family-owned food truck that draws on the flavors of Barbados — think jerk and curry chicken, succulent oxtail, and macaroni pie. Mobile Soul Sunday runs from noon to 5 p.m., and admission is free with food and drink available for purchase. I’ll see you there!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Got an aspiring young entrepreneur in your family? You might want to take them to the seventh annual Richmond Children’s Business Fair, March 10 at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia, to see what more than 50 kids ages 5-17 are selling. Sponsored by the Acton Academy and the Acton School of Business, the event is set for 1 to 4 p.m. and is hosted by The Youth Business Exchange and the Metropolitan Business League. Admission is free, but there’s plenty on offer that will entice you to support the participating “youthpreneurs” including Autumn’s Suga, Abstract Impact and Kai Bear’s Popcorn.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Révéler Experiences and Orbital Music Park host two singer-songwriters — (pictured above, from left) a camper van-traveling Nashvillian by way of Montana, Ira Wolf, and Richmond’s own Ali Thibodeau, who performs under the name Deau Eyes — on March 10 at 5:30 p.m. Wolf is making this Richmond stop during a nationwide tour in support of her latest album, “Rock Bottom,” and Thibodeau is performing from her 2022 drop “Legacies,” among other material. Combined, their tunes will take you on a journey around the world and through the heart. Tickets are $16.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts series “3 in 30” analyzes three of Richmond artist Willie Anne Wright’s works on March 5.

Members of prominent Richmond bands join forces for their first full live concert as ’90s tribute band Be Kind & Rewind, March 8 at The Broadberry.

Sublevel, located beneath Dive (formerly Switch Pop-up Bar), hosts “Boom!” a limited weekly drum and bass night featuring Jaybee on March 8.

The Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival Spring Show runs March 8-10 at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The inaugural BLK Market showcases vendors, live music and food from local Black-owned businesses on March 9 at Red Bird Social.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary tour, folk duo Mustard’s Retreat performs at The Shady Grove Coffeehouse on March 9.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.