River City Roundup

By now, most of us have spent a full two weeks sheltering in place and are probably feeling antsy. This week we offer more ways to spend your time inside and ease your mind during this uncertain period, from book, movie and music suggestions with local ties to lessons from a local chef and a way you can make a big difference.

Ditch your Food Network binge-watching — no judgement though, I watched four episodes of “Chopped” yesterday — and tune in as a local chef rolls out a series of cooking demos. Want to know how to break down a chicken? Looking to brunch it up at home with bennies and unsure how to make hollandaise? Always wanted to make fresh pasta but never had the time? Perch’s Mike Ledesma is here to guide the food curious via Instagram with short instructional videos. “I figured if you were bored at home like myself, this would be a great time to pick up some new cooking skills” he says. “I have some experienced cooks that have reached out and said these demos were helpful.”

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

If page-turning thrillers are your thing, pick up one of Patricia Cornwell’s early Kay Scarpetta novels; the plot lines are intriguing and keep you guessing until the end. I recommend starting with “Postmortem,” the first in the 23-book series. Written while Cornwell was a local resident, the novel leads you through the “mean streets” of 1990s Richmond — from Windsor Farms to Shockoe Bottom and the surrounding counties — as Dr. Scarpetta, Virginia’s chief medical examiner, and her partner, Detective Peter Marino, follow gruesome trails of evidence and employ cutting-edge forensic science to pursue an elusive serial killer terrorizing the city and solve a seemingly unsolvable case. We interviewed Cornwell in October to talk about her latest book, “Quantum.”

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

It’s easy to feel helpless during these uncertain times, but there’s something healthy adults can do that can make a huge difference and may mean the difference between life and death: Donate blood. With so many blood drives canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations. The organization is asking people to visit its website to find a donation center and has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Actor and Petersburg native Joseph Cotten is best known for Hollywood classics and his work with Orson Welles, including “Citizen Kane” and “The Magnificent Ambersons,” but he kept busy throughout his long career. One of his later films, 1973’s “Soylent Green” (available for rent on Amazon), is one of my favorite sci-fi works. It’s a murder mystery set just two years from now, in an overheated and overpopulated New York, with Cotten the victim of said crime and Charlton Heston the cop seeking to solve the case who stumbles on the secret ingredient in the titular food product.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

With the kids home from school and unable to leave the house, everyone in the family may be going a little stir crazy. While the Children’s Museum is closed through April 30, they are updating their blog daily with activities and craft tutorials, story time videos, and resources for parents and caregivers. Children’s Museum staff show you how to make your own play dough, construct a backyard obstacle course and paint using ice water. Online resources for parents include topics that may surface while kids are home for an extended duration, such as guiding your children through uncertain times, dealing with sibling rivalry and building self-esteem.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Local musicians and Richmond’s Grid magazine have found a way to keep the music playing as nightclubs and other venues have closed their doors. Last week, the Virtual Happy Hour House Show Series began, livestreaming performances by local artists on Facebook and Instagram. In an expanded version of our monthly Arts & Entertainment playlist on Spotify, we’ve included songs by some of the participating artists, as well as music featured our April issue.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

