River City Roundup

On tap in the River City in the days ahead, there’s a chance to see how your car drives on a racetrack, the James River Film Festival returns, jokes fly at the Sandman Comedy Club, and a prominent media figure comes home to speak at the Weinstein JCC. Enjoy the week!

Are you a member of the Drive Fast Club, keeping your vehicle’s speed right at 10 mph over the posted speed limit? Have you had a need for speed ever since you were making sputtering noises while sitting in your Little Tikes Cozy Coupe? Indulge your inner Speed Racer and help a local nonprofit through Track Laps for Charity at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Richmond Raceway. Donate $20, and you can drive around the raceway track. The event benefits the Henrico Firefighter Foundation. You must be 18 and older, licensed to drive and cannot exceed 55 mph. It’s a prelude to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, April 1-3.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

You may recognize comedian Tacarra Williams as a finalist on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” or from her stand-up set on Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level,” but her resume also includes mother, schoolteacher, model, writer, life skills coach to inmates in Southern California jails and, most recently, newlywed. Affectionately known as “The Beautiful Beast,” she draws on all of her experiences for her stand-up material, which she performs at the Sandman Comedy Club March 31-April 2. Tickets cost $20.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Richmond native and University of Virginia graduate Meredith Kopit Levien joined The New York Times Company in 2013 as head of advertising and was promoted numerous times before being named its first female president and CEO in September 2020. On Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m., Kopit Levien returns to her hometown to speak at the Weinstein JCC’s Adolf-Adams Forum about what it takes to lead one of the world’s most prominent news organizations and the future of digital media. In-person and virtual tickets are available for $25 to $36.

—Jessica Haddad, Editorial Director

The James River Film Festival returns to venues around the city March 31-April 3, with talks, special guests and two U.S. premieres — “The Rumba Kings” on March 31 and “The Nose” on April 2. Filmmaker Ron Mann will attend the April 2 screenings of his films “Grass,” narrated by Woody Harrelson, and “Poetry in Motion,” and the documentary “Carmine Street Guitars.” Screenwriter/director Kevin Willmott will attend the April 3 screenings of “BlacKkKlansman” and his 2004 satire “Confederate States of America.” Also not to be missed on April 2: “Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property,” a 2003 film by Charles Burnett that includes Richmond magazine’s Harry Kollatz Jr. in a role. Tickets are $8 per person per film.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

