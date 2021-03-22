River City Roundup

Another week in River City, where the music still plays and ideas about living better and getting along are still being shared, in new ways. In Hopewell, The Beacon Theatre hosts a tribute to the rockers known as Journey; at the University of Richmond, Cornel West is part of a discussion about making friends and having hard conversations; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers a virtual class about “foodscaping,” and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture gets into some bedroom business online.

Yes, live music is still being played in the Richmond area. Venues such as The Broadberry, The Camel, River City Roll and others are hosting socially distanced shows by local bands. If you’re missing the familiar songs of your glory days, The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell might have you covered. Over the next few weeks, the venue will feature the music you know played by musicians you probably don’t. The run of cover bands starts with Trial by Fire, a tribute to Journey, on Friday, March 26, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $32. In upcoming weeks, look for shows by groups honoring Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi and the Rolling Stones to help you hold on to that feelin’.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Learn more about the innovative, sustainable gardening technique called “foodscaping” and how to add edible plants into your existing home landscape in an hourlong online class hosted by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The class will stream on Tuesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. with Brie Arthur, the best-selling author and horticulturalist, who will share easy planting strategies and creative ideas for deterring animals. Admission to “Foodscaping With Brie Arthur” is $25 for Lewis Ginter members, $30 for nonmembers.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The University of Richmond’s Sharp Viewpoint speaker series continues this week with a presentation from influential political activist and Harvard University professor Cornel West, who will be joined by legal scholar and Princeton University professor Robert George. The two friends and former colleagues are expected to discuss the importance of fostering relationships and maintaining conversations across political and ideological divides. The free event, which is titled “Friendship and Dialogue Across Difference,” begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. Registration is required.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

Throughout history, bedrooms have reflected the ways Virginians have lived, worked and decorated. On Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m., the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will explore this topic during the virtual program “Sleeping Around: Virginians and Their Bedchambers.” Natalie Larson, a textile historian and owner of Historic Textile Reproductions, will discuss the ways that historians preserve, interpret and uncover bedrooms. Tickets cost $10 (there’s a discount for VMHC members) and registration closes at 6 p.m. on March 25. Don’t sleep on this one!

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

The Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series continues.

continues. “Fires in the Mirror” opens March 26 at the Firehouse Theatre with in-person and livestream performances.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.