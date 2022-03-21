River City Roundup

Signs of the season abound in the days ahead: humans and dogs running at the Richmond SPCA, daffodils blooming at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, celebrating at the Church Hill Irish Festival and more. Have a great week!

It’s no secret that Richmond has roots in the tobacco industry, but that history also includes racism and exploitation, a commonality shared with Puerto Rico. The film “Entre Puerto Rico y Richmond: Women in Resistance Shall Not Be Moved” explores stories of resistance in the two locations while honoring Black female tobacco workers in Richmond and Puerto Rican activists Dominga de La Cruz Becerril and Luisa Capetillo. This 2020 film, shot in Richmond, is a bilingual dance presentation that blends biography with the beauty of poetry and movement. A screening and discussion will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Richmond’s Camp Concert Hall. The event is free, but tickets are required.

Battle plans seldom survive contact with the enemy, the military maxim goes, and that truism will be highlighted during the Virginia War Memorial’s online symposium on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. VWM Director Clay Mountcastle moderates a panel for “What The …?! — The Dumbest Decisions in Military History,” with Chuck Steele, professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy professor Wayne Hsieh. They’ll review some of “the most boneheaded, idiotic, stupid decisions ever made on the battlefield.” Registration is required for this free event.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

With apologies to the VCU Rams, who were bounced out of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament by their crosstown rivals, the University of Richmond Spiders, the never-disappointing Harlem Globetrotters visit the Siegel Center on Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Last seen in Richmond when they shut down the Coliseum in December 2018, the Globetrotters have been dazzling fans with their streetball theatrics and comedy routines since 1927. Perhaps, if the Rams are finished playing in the consolation National Invitational Tournament, they could sub in for the Globetrotters’ usual victims, the hapless Washington Generals. … Too soon?

—Scott Bass, News Editor

The Richmond SPCA’s 20th annual Dog Jog and 5K welcomes people and pups for a day of running, games and fundraising on Saturday, March 26. The day kicks off at the Robins-Starr Humane Center with a human-only 5K race at 9:30 a.m., followed by the “Little Paws” fun run at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 4 to 10, and concludes with the 1-mile Dog Jog. A virtual “run anywhere” option is available, too. After the race, there’s a bounce house, prize wheel and a pet wellness tent. All proceeds benefit the Richmond SPCA, helping thousands of pets find a lasting home.

—Leah Hincks, Editorial Intern

Daffodils, one of the first flowers of spring, have been cultivated for centuries. Roman soldiers carried daffodils across Europe because they thought they had medicinal properties, but it turns out they have the opposite effect. Today, there are more than 13,000 varieties of these early-blooming flowers, and some master growers cultivate hundreds of different types in their gardens. On Saturday, March 26, the Virginia Daffodil Society presents the 27th annual Daffodil Society Show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, with hundreds of prize-worthy blossoms. Free with admission.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

My late Irish grandmother, Margaret Rooney, would never forgive me if I didn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day properly. Though this year’s celebration in Church Hill is a bit delayed, it won’t be any less spirited. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Church Hill Irish Festival returns to St. Patrick’s Church March 26-27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with live music on two stages, food, Irish vendors, kids’ games, traditional Irish and Highland Dance, and of course, Irish beverages. There’s a suggested $5 donation, and proceeds benefit the church, the Robinson Theater, Child Savers, Richmond Hill, the Church Hill Association, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and others. It’s the 35th year for this neighborhood event. Save yourself the headache and take advantage of the free parking with shuttle at 16th and East Broad streets and at Stone Brewing, and please leave your pet at home. Sláinte!

—Jessica Haddad, Editorial Director

