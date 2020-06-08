River City Roundup

In recent days, thousands of Richmonders have flooded the streets to demand justice for the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black Americans by police officers, protesting police brutality and centuries of racial injustice. We’ve witnessed the tear-gassing of peaceful demonstrators and the defacing of Confederate monuments — followed by the announcement of their removal and Mayor Levar Stoney’s promises to implement the Marcus Alert for those experiencing a mental health crisis and to establish a Citizen Review Board to provide oversight to the Richmond Police Department.

We offer the following recommendations and resources to show solidarity with Richmond’s black community.

While critics haven’t raved about most of the films produced by Richmonder BK Fulton’s Soulidify Productions, there’s no debating the quantity of the studio’s work. This week, there’s yet another movie to add to the crop they’ve released. “1 Angry Black Man” is about racial unrest in a college classroom, as observed by a student who has just survived an interaction with local police. The movie is currently available on streaming services and will see a DVD release.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

For community members looking to show support for black-owned restaurants — just one of many ways to take action, during and far beyond this pivotal moment in our society — check out these lists of businesses that participate in the city’s annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, local vegan-friendly eateries and a comprehensive list of spots.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

One of the most moving things I have watched this week is “Before You Call the Cops,” a short homegrown video created by Glen Allen High School graduate and University of South Carolina student Kate Gharib that highlights the hopes, dreams and passions of nine local black teens, who speak directly to the camera:

“I’m going to graduate from Howard University, become a pediatric doctor and travel the world.”

“I’m passionate, and I love the sport of football.”

“When I see other people cry, it makes me cry.”

Typical, universal stuff, until: “I just wanted you to get to know me better before you called the cops,” after which the same students share stories of the harsh, painful reality of growing up black in today’s America.

“During these times, I want the voices of the African American community to be amplified 10x louder than mine,” director Gharib says in the video’s tag on YouTube.

Please listen.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Richmond’s Studio Two Three is on a mission to make art and to make social change. In solidarity with the black community, the Scott’s Addition arts organization has created and mass-printed free signs for the community to use in support of long-needed change. Last week, the signs — “Black Lives Matter!” “Notice! This Is a Community Organization,” “Notice! This Is a Black Owned Business,” “Notice! This Is a Small Local Business” and “Notice! This Is a Home” — were installed at local businesses and dwellings at their owners’ requests. Printed copies of the signs, which are free for all community members to use at their businesses, homes or organizations, are available in newspaper boxes outside Studio Two Three (3300 W. Clay St.) and are available for download on the Studio Two Three website.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

BLKRVA Discover African American culture in Richmond and the surrounding regions with this guide.

Discover African American culture in Richmond and the surrounding regions with this guide. Talking About Race The National Museum of African American History & Culture offers a wealth of resources for educators, parents and those who just want to learn and be better.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture offers a wealth of resources for educators, parents and those who just want to learn and be better. ‘ Just Mercy ’ Warner Brothers has made this film, based on the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and his powerful 2015 book of the same name, available free across all digital platforms during June.

’ Warner Brothers has made this film, based on the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and his powerful 2015 book of the same name, available free across all digital platforms during June. ‘Monument Avenue: General Demotion/General Devotion’ Revisit this 2018 international design competition that challenged planners, architects, landscape architects, designers, artists and individuals to reimagine the entirety of Monument Avenue.

