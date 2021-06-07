River City Roundup

In the days ahead, get your garden back on track with help from the masters at Deep Run Park, enjoy live and local sounds at Brambly Park, or check out some photos from rock’s yesteryear at Richmond Music Hall. If you’re staying in, there’s a virtual panel on interior design hosted by Modern Richmond and featuring R•Home’s managing editor. Enjoy the week!

His first LSD trip, the time he scored a backstage pass at a Grateful Dead show and the last pictures he snapped of the band’s faithful guitarist and leader, Jerry Garcia, are just a few of the stories Jay Blakesberg will share during his upcoming visit to Richmond. On June 8, the legendary rock photographer will present “Between the Dark and Light,” a 90-minute showcase of photos spanning his career, each laying the foundation for intimate, raw glimpses into the strange and magical counterculture of the Grateful Dead. Whether you’re a fan of the band or not, the evening at its core is an ode to the power of music as the ultimate connector.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Join Modern Richmond for a virtual discussion on midcentury interior design with Sara Reed, assistant professor, VCU Department of Interior Design; Janet Morris, owner of the shop Mid Century Morris; Wendy Umanoff, owner of Umanoff Design; and me as the moderator, on Wednesday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. We’ll be at the Mid Century Morris showroom in Scott’s Addition to talk about the interior styles and residential furnishings of the 1950s and ‘60s and the evolution of midcentury interior design from early modernism while looking at examples from Mid Century Morris’ collection. We’ll also preview a collection of furnishings designed by Wendy Umanoff’s father, industrial designer Arthur Umanoff — a major contributor to the American midcentury movement — that have been reissued recently by MENU. Registration for the event is $5.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

It’s been a challenge to keep things green. Winter wreaked havoc on our houseplants; many have yet to recover. Worse, our yard is a wasteland of cudweed, dandelions and other weeds, plus some clover interspersed with some remnant tufts of turf, courtesy of late frosts and a dry May (that’s my story, anyway). If you’re in a similar situation, there’s a chance to replace lost greenery with some plants that have gotten off to a good start, courtesy of Henrico County Master Gardeners. They’re holding a spring plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the Deep Run Park event field. The plants are from their own gardens, so you can get some that are acclimated to the area and nurtured by people in the know. You’ll also find floral arrangements and used garden implements for sale. Educate yourself with a chat with a Master Gardener, and bring the kids, too, for some crafts and other activities.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Brambly Park, the Scott’s Addition winery, restaurant, bar and events center, opened in June 2020, smack dab in the pandemical predicament, tucked amid a tree-dappled knoll along an abandoned railroad spur and with space for physical distance, off Belleville Street. Here one can experience live performances almost every night, but particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings at the outdoor concert venue. This is Brambly’s birthday month but also a celebration of our tentative emergence to the sounds of regional musicians who’ve been cooped up, too. Up next: Friday, June 11, singer-songwriter Tyler Meacham with her band and Saturday, June 12, the beach campfire-y Rebekah Rafferty & The Wakes. Tickets are sold for groups of six or in pairs.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Author Wade Graham discusses his book “ Dream Cities ” June 9 at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.

” June 9 at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design. The Richmond Dance Festival takes place June 11-12 and 18-19 at Dogtown Dance Theatre.

