River City Roundup

Here’s what’s up this week around Richmond: Comedian Kevin Nealon performs at the Funny Bone, the ¿Que Pasa? Festival returns, it’s Family Day at the VMFA, and there’s a Really Big Book Sale in Chesterfield. Enjoy your week!

So, you want to be in the music business? Have you considered the legal aspects of a musical career? There’s plenty more to making music than mastering a three-chord progression, especially in today’s media landscape. In Your Ear Studios is offering a free masterclass at 6 p.m. on June 8, in person and streaming, with Bernard Porter, chairman and CEO of PCG Universal, a Nashville-based artist management and consulting firm, and entertainment lawyer Kirk T. Schroeder. An in-person reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As the heat cranks up, it’s a good time to stock up on some summer reading. The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library is hosting its annual Really Big Book Sale this week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9-11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. Thousands of books will be on sale, with most costing a meager $1-$2.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Comedian Kevin Nealon may be best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he anchored “Weekend Update” and brought characters such as Mr. Subliminal and “Pumping Up” bodybuilder Franz to life, but he got his start in stand-up in the late 1970s. A hilarious staple of late-night couches ever since, he’s never stopped performing. His latest stand-up tour comes to Richmond’s Funny Bone on June 10 and 11. Tickets are $32 to $42.

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latin American culture, returns to the Canal Walk on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event features Latin dance and music performances, food from Latino restaurants offering everything from tamales to margaritas, an artisan market with handmade crafts, and a kids’ area. Fun fact: The festival broke a world record in 2018 when it displayed more than 1,000 pinatas along the Canal Walk.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Take your family on a cultural adventure and explore the richness of African and African American art, culture and tradition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Family Day, Celebrate African & African American Art: Global Community, Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Discover traditional works of art in the museum’s galleries, create art and participate in performances and activities. There’s also a concert by Cheick Hamala Diabate, a musician from Mali, West Africa, and a Richmond Folk Festival favorite. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Two Latina artists are appreciated for their creative approach to activism in an exhibition at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Aqui me quedo/Here I Stay” is the first international exhibition of work by deceased artists Sila Chanto of Costa Rica and Belkis Ramírez of the Dominican Republic. Their work includes experiments with printmaking, wood and other materials to examine patriarchal societies. The artists also created large-scale pieces to reflect the importance of societal issues. The free exhibition continues through June 19.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The Richmond International Film Festival returns June 7-12.

returns June 7-12. Actor and musician Fred Armisen performs at The National on Friday, June 10.

performs at The National on Friday, June 10. Virginia Rep’s “Bonnie and Claire” is onstage at Hanover Tavern through June 12.

