River City Roundup

This week kicks off events celebrating Pride Month, National Immigrant Heritage Month and Juneteenth. Additional offerings around the River City in the days ahead include a taste of India, a progressive rock extravaganza, a book discussion, an outdoor dance performance, a tribute to hometown heroes and more. Enjoy!

What’s better than one cool local event to check out this week? How about a weeklong celebration at more than 20 establishments that doubles as a fundraiser and involves a little imbibing? From June 5-11, restaurants from Heritage in the Fan to Pinky’s in Scott’s Addition, along with brunch-centric SB’s Lakeside Love Shack and modern Southern classic Shagbark, will be participating in Dine Out for Pride. With every signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated to VA Pride and Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s OutRVA campaign. Did we mention June is Pride Month?

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Prog heads, unite: Les Claypool, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are coming to Brown’s Island on Tuesday, June 6. Claypool, leader of Primus, has resurrected his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade band (featuring Sean Ono Lennon) to perform, among other things, a full cover of the Pink Floyd album “Animals.” Kicking things off, though, are Harrison and Belew, who are revisiting their work on the iconic Talking Heads album “Remain in Light.” Tickets are $49.50 for the show, which starts at 6 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

A New York Times bestselling author and Midlothian resident, Sadeqa Johnson will be discussing her latest book, “The House of Eve,” at the Library of Virginia on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The novel, a historical piece set in the 1950s about two women whose worlds collide in unexpected ways, was selected by Reese’s Book Club for its February 2023 pick (check out our interview with Johnson from earlier this year). The program is part of the Carole Weinstein Authors Series, which supports both new and well-known authors and focuses on Virginia writers and subjects related to the commonwealth. Johnson will be available to sign books after her talk. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

When the Powhatan Rotary Foundation first sponsored the Field of Honor in 2022, the sight of hundreds of flags lined up in the Village Meadows in honor of local heroes was breathtaking, so I am thrilled the event is coming back for a second time. On display in the field at 3920 Marion Harland Lane in Powhatan from June 9-11, each flag tells the story of a hometown hero, including active-duty military and veterans, first responders, and humanitarians. On the first night of the event, the display will be paired with the Village Vibe concert, featuring the KOS Band, from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and picnic with food, beer and wine for sale. Admission and parking are free.

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

Richmond is but one site for an international project that seeks to raise awareness through dance about the need for access to clean water. In 2011, Global Water Dances sprung out of the concept of “Movement Choirs,” which are something like the old-school raves but with organized choreography in public spaces. RVA’s component, free and open to the public, steps off at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 10, on Belle Isle along the Hollywood Rapids. Organizer Andrea Beeman explains, “These events will happen at more than 130 sites all over the world at their local time of 3 p.m. Each site does its own ritual.” You can watch and participate if you feel so moved.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Join Elegba Folklore Society for Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, June 10 and 11. The 27th annual event commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Dock, 1308 Brander St., with the Torch Lit Night Walk Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans. It’s an opportunity to walk the trail in the footsteps of enslaved Africans as interpreters recount their stories. The celebration continues Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the African Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom with performers, speakers and a market. Admission to the walk and celebration is free.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Bring a cooler and some lawn chairs to Dogwood Dell and join the fun this Saturday, June 10, as the annual summerlong Festival of Arts kicks off with the National Immigrant Heritage Month celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will include performances from the Panama Traditional Dance Group, Salsa Rueda de Casino representing Cuba and a traditional performance from Afghanistan. Foods from Central America, Ukraine and Argentina will be available. Other events this summer include a dozen concerts; an African dance performance; two weekends of the play “Something Rotten”; and festivals celebrating gospel, fiddling, Latin jazz, African culture and the Fourth of July.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Richmonders will be treated to the flavors of life and culture in India during the annual Taste of India Festival on June 10. Held at the Cultural Center of India in Chesterfield County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., this free event offers visitors a sample of the widely diverse traditions that hail from one of the world’s most populous nations. This event offers festivalgoers an opportunity to indulge in a variety of delicacies for sale and maybe even discover a new favorite. Participants can also enjoy the vibrant dance and musical performances from people of all ages and browse the colorful offerings of vendors selling clothes, jewelry and more.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

Rock bands Pierce the Veil and The Used play Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway on June 6.

On June 8, folk-punk legends AJJ perform at The Broadberry on the heels of their May 26 album release “Disposable Everything.”

Local author Jan Meck will discuss her book, “The Life and Legacy of Enslaved Virginian Emily Winfree” at Magnolia Grange House Museum on June 10.

