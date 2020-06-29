River City Roundup

A number of area museums are reopening this week with new procedures in place to navigate safely through the ongoing pandemic. There’s also a chance to enjoy some live music safely at The Mill at Fine Creek, and to register for paddling tours of the James. And a few July 4th activities, of course, plus some opportunities for dialogue about racism.

Museums Reopen

As the commonwealth slowly begins to reopen, it’s great to be able to visit area attractions again. The Valentine is reopening on June 30 and is making admission free all summer. However, advance reservations are required for specific arrival times, which must be observed in order to limit the number of visitors in the building. Directional signage will guide a safe flow of visitors, and social distancing and face masks are required. (And if you feel ill or have a fever, stay home for the safety of everyone.) The Valentine shares Richmond stories with exhibitions that explore our community’s past. Revisiting our history is more important than ever as we look to our community’s future and how it will be shaped.

For more history head to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, which also reopens on July 1 with reserved tickets and new protocols. And the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with the new exhibition “Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities,” reopens July 4. Check out details and their new protocols here.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Since the pandemic, a few things at the top of my “I-miss-this” list include dining out, listening to live tunes and enjoying local drinks. For a small adventure outside the city, Powhatan’s The Mill at Fine Creek recently debuted Moonlight, Music & Moonshine, a weekly series on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. that combines all three. Guests can enjoy live performances from local artists, paired with cocktails from Three Crosses Distilling Company and light bites as the sun sets. Tickets are $10, and seating is limited and optimized for social distancing. Shows will be held in the grist mill ruins, towering stone walls blanketed by wild greenery, for an intimate and magical evening of music.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The Robins Nature Center at Maymont reopens on Thursday, July 2, showcasing its spiffed-up, $2.3 million James River Experience, “Run of the River,” which provides a fun exploration of the James River ecosystem. New additions include River Reach, a 34-foot-tall active sculpture, interactive animation, rocks to climb, digital touch pools and more. The nature center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and tickets may be purchased online for 45-minute time slots. Park at 2201 Shields Lake Drive.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

This spring my family purchased two kayaks to enjoy some socially distanced recreation, and it’s been fun and relaxing to explore the James. If you’ve been wanting to get out on the water, the James River Association has opened registration for its Connect With the James programs, which include guided kayak tours of Powhatan Creek in James City County, guided canoe tours of Turkey Island Creek in Henrico County, fall trips on the “Spirit of the James” launching from Rocketts Landing Marina and more. The programs combine recreation with education about the river’s history and natural resources. JRA provides canoes, kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices. Some tours are free — others range from $15 to $25.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

Black Lives Matter discussion On Tuesday, June 30, The Koinonia School of Race & Justice at Richmond Hill explores the origin and goals of the Black Lives Matter movement. Bring your insights and questions in this Zoom discussion.

On July 1 at 7 p.m., join writer/director Menelek Lumumba; BK Fulton, executive producer and founding chairman/CEO of Richmond's Soulidifly Productions; and Monty Ross, executive producer and president of film/production of Soulidifly, in a discussion about this film. Watch it first in the Byrd Theatre's virtual screening room.

On July 1 at 7 p.m., join writer/director Menelek Lumumba; BK Fulton, executive producer and founding chairman/CEO of Richmond’s Soulidifly Productions; and Monty Ross, executive producer and president of film/production of Soulidifly, in a discussion about this film. Watch it first in the . July 4th Fireworks The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the City of Richmond and CBS 6 will provide a special Independence Day fireworks show at The Diamond on Saturday, July 4. CBS 6 will televise the event with a special live broadcast from 9 to 10 p.m., presented by the Virginia Lottery. The fireworks show at The Diamond is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Details about potential on-site viewing will be released at a later date should phase restrictions change before the event.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the City of Richmond and CBS 6 will provide a special Independence Day fireworks show at The Diamond on Saturday, July 4. CBS 6 will televise the event with a special live broadcast from 9 to 10 p.m., presented by the Virginia Lottery. The fireworks show at The Diamond is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Details about potential on-site viewing will be released at a later date should phase restrictions change before the event. July 4 at Colonial Williamsburg With readings of the Declaration of Independence, a dramatic program titled “Created Equal,” a pig roast at Chowning’s Tavern Garden and more

