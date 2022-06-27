River City Roundup

There’s something for everyone in the days ahead — art, history, music and even monster trucks, plus a listing of some July Fourth events so you can plan ahead. Enjoy your week!

A new exhibition, “(Re)Framing Protest: Design + Hope,” on view through Sept. 11 at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, explores how graffiti and graphic design may have influenced protesters who mobilized in response to systemic racism and amplified the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer of 2020. In partnership with Richmond Free Press photojournalists Regina Boone and Sandra Sellars, the exhibition shows the art and photographs that gave voice to social unrest and expressed hope for healing.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Enjoy a night of alternative rock tunes by Garbage at The National on Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. Since releasing its debut album in 1995, the group has topped charts worldwide and received several Grammy Award nominations. The four band members helped shape the sonic scene of the ’90s with popular songs such as “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains.” Today, the band is rocking out to its latest album and favorite hits. Tickets are $37 to $42.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

A lasting image of the 2020 social justice protests in Richmond — the toppled statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, which stood on Monument Avenue for more than a century — is now on display at The Valentine. The statue, born in sculptor Edward Valentine’s original studio now located at the museum, is preserved in all its defaced glory as part of the core “This Is Richmond, Virginia” exhibit: lying on its back, splattered with pink paint, right arm extended. It’s on loan from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia for at least the next six months, part of The Valentine’s effort to contextualize and educate visitors on the mythology of the Lost Cause. During Davis’ stay at the museum, admission will be free on Wednesdays.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

What’s more American than big trucks? Usher in the July Fourth holiday weekend with the Monster Truck Throwdown at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie July 1-3. See monster trucks in action, including the Sasquatch monster ride truck, and check out freestyle motocross. Hearing protection is suggested.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

I recently attended a wedding in Mexico and had so much fun dancing to Latin music that I have been listening to it nonstop since I returned to Richmond. It’s been a while since I’ve seen Richmond’s OG salsa band, Bio Ritmo, and I am looking forward to trying out my new dance moves during their free performance at Gallery5 on Friday, July 1, during First Fridays. The show is part of the opening for “Another Look at America: Immigrants,” an exhibition of artwork by immigrant artists from the Richmond region along with photos of the city’s immigrant history from The Valentine’s photo collection.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Plan Ahead for July Fourth

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.