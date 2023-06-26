River City Roundup

With summer officially upon us, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside and take in some rays during the days ahead. This week, The Diamond screens a film al fresco, the Tedeschi Trucks Band rolls in, jazz returns to Byrd Park’s Fountain Lake, and Cadence performs on the front lawn of the Wilton House Museum. Enjoy!

Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27 and 28, are your last chances to catch the Cadence theater company performance of “Native Gardens” on the front lawn of the Wilton House Museum. Written by Karen Zacarías and directed by Rusty Wilson, the show follows Pablo and Tania, who have just moved into their dream home in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. The couple plants a native garden while their neighbors, Frank and Virginia, tend a non-native plot, and friction erupts from a property line dispute. BYO food, beverages, lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $40.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Every time Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Richmond, you can find me in the audience, moving and grooving with a smile on my face. This time, the Grammy-winning group returns to Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway on Thursday, June 29, with special guest Ziggy Marley. Helmed by musical power couple Derek Trucks — the king of the electric slide — and Susan Tedeschi — the soulful singer who can shred as beautifully as she can belt — the 12-strong collective makes for the perfect bluesy summer night. Tickets start at $41.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Summer always inspires me to take life outdoors; everything from brunch to book club is more fun in the fresh air. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are on board with their Summer Movie Series presented by Woodfin, which offers three chances to watch movies outside on The Diamond’s large video screen. The series starts Friday, June 30, with “WALL-E,” followed by “The Goonies” on Aug. 27 and “Encanto” on Sept. 16. Guests can sit in lower-tier seats or on blankets on the field (no chairs allowed). Concessions will be open, so no outside food or drink is permitted. Times vary, but “WALL-E” starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $9 (free for ages 3 and younger).

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

One of the best things about Richmond in the summertime is the plethora of musical possibilities. Jazz at the Fountain — Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities’ free summer music series featuring local jazz artists — returns Sunday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a live performance by bassist Michael Hawkins and his band. Gather your friends and family, grab your lawn chairs and blankets, pack a picnic basket, and enjoy the performance in the beautiful setting on the banks of Fountain Lake at Byrd Park.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Author Selden Richardson’s anthology “Richmond Murder & Mayhem” publishes June 26 from The History Press.

Fresh off the release of their new album, “Underbelly,” Latin-folk artists Kiltro play Richmond Music Hall on June 30.

The world-premiere concert experience “Sound of the Guns” continues at Firehouse Theatre through July 14.

