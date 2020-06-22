River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead, from a virtual tour of the Maggie L. Walker Historic Site to a European-inspired antiques market.

Explore Maggie L. Walker’s world on a virtual tour of her Jackson Ward home guided by a ranger from the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site at 110 1/2 E. Leigh St. One of the most dynamic business and community leaders in Richmond’s history, Walker was the first woman — and the first African American woman — in the United States to charter a bank and serve as its president when she opened St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in 1903. The tour includes a 3-D virtual walk through the Walker’s 1883 Italianate-style home furnished with original Walker family pieces, and a talk about the house where Walker with her family lived from 1904 to 1934. The house remained in the Walker family until 1979, when it was purchased by the National Park Service. The free virtual tours are offered on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m.; reservations are required, and tours are limited to 15 people.

A new Netflix documentary, “Spelling the Dream,” follows four hopeful competitors in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, including local spelling champ Tejas Muthusamy, who competed in the national contest four times. The documentary looks at the intense preparation required to compete at the national level and the decades-long dominance of Indian Americans in the competition. It’s a compelling watch, with plenty of tension contributed by the spelling bee segments.

Shop a pop-up brocante (outdoor antique fair) on Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring selections from 17 regional dealers and the Journey Kitchen RVA food truck, set up around Kim Faison Antiques, 5605 Grove Ave.

Check out a new COVID-19 podcast series created by University of Virginia School of Medicine physicians and students tackling topics such as protecting yourself and the elderly from COVID-19, what "flattening the curve" means and the importance of social distancing, and how soon a COVID-19 vaccine might be available

created by University of Virginia School of Medicine physicians and students tackling topics such as protecting yourself and the elderly from COVID-19, what “flattening the curve” means and the importance of social distancing, and how soon a COVID-19 vaccine might be available The Science Museum of Virginia is back with the second virtual Science on Tap on June 25, this time with the theme “Tropical Nights.” Just as the name suggests, the “SNL”-inspired event will be full of steamy STEM fun tied, even if loosely, to the tropics. As with the in-person events, the content is aimed at an adult audience and is not kid friendly. Register online before noon on June 25. Space is limited to 300.

