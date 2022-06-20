River City Roundup

Coming up in the River City in the days ahead, there’s a book event at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, another Juneteenth celebration, a honeybee festival in Chesterfield, “Jesus Christ Superstar” via Broadway in Richmond and “The Masked Singer” onstage at the Altria Theater. Enjoy your week!

Before “Jesus Christ Superstar” was a hit on Broadway, the score made waves as the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year. In the 50-plus years since it opened on Broadway, the rock opera chronicling Jesus Christ’s last weeks on earth through the eyes of Judas Iscariot has seen numerous revivals. The latest comes to the Altria Theater June 21-26. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this production captured the 2017 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Tickets are $39 to $83.50.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Editor

Richmond-based author Lindsay Lerman’s new book is featured at a free launch party and signing event at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Thursday, June 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. Lerman recently released her second book, “What Are You?” which uses powerful prose to depict the evolving relationship between a woman and the universe. Lerman will read excerpts from her book and sign copies at the catered event.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

I’ve been a fan of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” since it debuted in 2019. The crazy costumes, fantastic choreography (those background dancers don’t get enough credit) and mystery celebrity singers make each episode a spectacle to watch. For the first time, “The Masked Singer National Tour” is hitting the road, stopping in Richmond June 23 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Hosted by singer-songwriter and season six performer Natasha Bedingfield, this is a chance to see characters from the series live onstage. One celebrity guest will be unmasked at the end of the show as well as a surprise local celebrity. Tickets are $39.75 to $99.75.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Did you know that honeybees have five eyes? See it for yourself at the 11th annual Honeybee Festival, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesterfield County’s Rockwood Park. In honor of the 400th anniversary of beekeeping in America, celebrate with live music, food trucks, children's activities, hive equipment, educational “Buzz Talks,” an observation hive, bee-friendly plants and local honey and see what all the buzz is about.

—Madison McCallum, Editorial Intern

Long before it became a federal holiday with commercial potential, Richmond’s Elegba Folklore Society observed the African American celebration of freedom known as Juneteenth. They’ll continue the tradition June 26 at the African Burial Ground with an event starting a 4 p.m. including a youth summit, lectures, live music and performances from Jaylin Brown, Clave Soul and, of course, drummers, singers and dancers from Elegba Folklore Society. The African Burial Ground is located at 1540 E. Broad St. Admission is $5.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

