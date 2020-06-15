River City Roundup

As the city of Richmond moves into phase two of the governor’s reopening plan, allowing larger gatherings and the resumption of some activities, we offer some in-person events this week for the first time in months. While live events are still nowhere near what they were pre-coronavirus, we’ll take all the socially distanced fun we can get.

Starting today, the drive-thru safaris at the Metro Richmond Zoo are being replaced with walk-in visits, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are further eased. As with everything else, there are new safety procedures. You may buy tickets online, and you’ll reserve a 15-minute window for arrival. The park is limited to half its capacity. You’ll also find traffic flow has changed to reduce crowding and improve safety.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

If you’re like me and have been missing live theater performances, the wait is over. Firehouse Theatre is reopening June 18 for its 2020-21 season with live performances of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Due to COVID-19, audience capacity is restricted, and the theater is enforcing physically distant shows. Select performances will also be livestreamed. A Firehouse world premiere, the play is based on Oscar Wilde’s 1891 novel of the same name and will feature the talents of a single actor, Billy Christopher Maupin. The show runs through July 19, and live shows are filling fast. Tickets are available for a $30 suggested donation.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

You may have noticed that more people are out in Richmond’s streets these days. This raises the question: How many miles do you need to walk down before you’ve walked down every road? In Richmond that translates to 1,900, according to the calculations of Sports Backers. With All Streets RVA, the organization hopes Richmonders will run, walk or bike on every mile of road, providing feedback on the conditions they encounter, through June 30. There is no cost, but you’re asked to register.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Freedom Day

Juneteenth, the annual celebration of the emancipation of African Americans, will be marked by two local events. Elegba Folklore Society, which has been holding celebrations since 1996, is hosting “Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration” online this year. The virtual event features performances from jazz artist Plunky, singer Sam Reed and DJ Drake, among others. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Another Juneteenth event with a more serious vibe is “Self Preservation, a Juneteenth Online Conversation About Black Historic Preservation,” hosted by the Virginia African American Cultural Resources Task Force. The panel includes Richmond Del. Delores McQuinn and historic preservation experts Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax and Niya Bates. The livestreamed event, set for noon on June 19, is free, but requires registration.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Georgia and peaches are synonymous, and soon the ripe stone fruits will make their way up north to Richmond. Embarking on a 12-state East Coast peach tour, Georgia farmers are making a stop in Bon Air at the Great Big Greenhouse and Nursery on June 19, the first of two summer appearances. Peaches from the Georgia Peach Truck can be preordered online and are available in 25-pound and 15-pound boxes. Walk-ups are also permitted.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

‘50 Over’ Film and Filmmaker Talk Watch local filmmaker Teddy Leinbach’s documentary, “50 Over,” through June 21 via the Byrd Theater’s online screening room and join a virtual Q&A session with Leinbach on June 17.

Watch local filmmaker Teddy Leinbach’s documentary, “50 Over,” through June 21 via the Byrd Theater’s online screening room and join a virtual Q&A session with Leinbach on June 17. Moonlight, Music & Moonshine Enjoy live music under the stars at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan on June 18. Tickets are $10 and sold at the door. Seating is limited.

Enjoy live music under the stars at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan on June 18. Tickets are $10 and sold at the door. Seating is limited. Virtual Vibefest Support Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe during the 16th annual event, this year broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube on June 20.

