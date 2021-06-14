River City Roundup

The River City continues to reopen in the days ahead, with Juneteenth celebrations on tap, some Father’s Day poetry and the release of “Determined,” a book about the recent Virginia Museum of History & Culture exhibition. In Hanover, ghosts of the past linger on in a haunted tour, and the Science Museum considers the mental toll of the pandemic. There’s a lot think about and do this week. Have a good one!

This past year was a lot. With added stress at work and at home, it’s fair to say that COVID-19 has taken a psychological toll on all of us. Learn more about how that stress manifests and how we can mitigate it during “Trauma: Using the Body to Respond to the Brain,” a free virtual lecture presented by Dr. Muriel Azria-Evans, director of mental health and wellness at local community clinic Health Brigade. The event, which is part of the Science Museum of Virginia’s Lunch Break Science series, will explore social and behavioral responses to trauma and evidence-based mind-body therapies. As part of the lecture, attendees can expect to learn calming techniques to help keep tension and stress at bay. The hourlong online event takes place Wednesday, June 16, at noon; registration is required.

—Rodrigo Arriaza, Staff Writer/Assistant Editor

Is Hanover Tavern haunted? Some people think so. Reports of paranormal activities at the historic tavern date back to the 1950s — some have seen a woman dressed in black, others have felt or heard things they can’t explain. Investigate your affinity for the supernatural on a one-hour walking tour of the tavern, one of the few surviving 18th-century Colonial taverns in the country, while guides recount stories of otherworldly encounters on Thursday, June 17. Tickets to the Haunted Hanover Tavern Tour are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Masks required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

"Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality," a book encapsulation of the 2019 Virginia Museum of History & Culture exhibition, will be launched during a free virtual event at 7 p.m. on June 17. The event is hosted by broadcaster Gary Flowers, who will speak with the author, “Determined” curator Karen Sherry. The “Determined” exhibition followed the progress of African Americans through the lens of Virginia history, from the time a group of hijacked Africans arriving at Jamestown in 1619 to the present day, with a focus on individual stories. Registration is required and closes at noon on event day.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Join Project Yoga Richmond (PYR) at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pay-what-you-can event consists of an oral history of Juneteenth and a yoga session, both led by PYR Board Member Ram Bhagat. There will also be drumming and dancing, and the event closes with a sharing circle. Advance reservations required. Check out our website for several other Juneteenth events happening this month.

—Tayler Butters, Editorial Intern

What happens when you mix thoughtful introspection with a little levity? You get Roscoe Burnems’ “My Life as a Black Dad: A Poetry and Comedy Special” at The HofGarden on Father’s Day, June 20. Richmond’s first poet laureate, Douglas Powell (who uses the pen and stage name Roscoe Burnems) is a National Poetry Slam Champion, founder of The Writer’s Den art collective and author of three poetry collections. Burnems will share his thoughts about fatherhood and the Black experience as only the ingenious wordsmith can. Advance tickets are $30, and the show starts at 8 p.m. Learn more about Burnems in our recent profile.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.