River City Roundup

This week, we’re excited about a shark exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia, an art show at The Highpoint, a music festival in Henrico, a talk about the story behind that old cottage near Main Street Station and a performance by Method Man and Redman on Brown’s Island. Enjoy!

If you’re anything like me, you go just deep enough in the ocean for your hips to be submerged. Although it’s fun to visit the beach, the ocean is home to one of the world’s oldest and most successful predators — sharks. With more than 400 species, the oft-misunderstood fish is the subject of the Science Museum of Virginia’s “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey” exhibition, offering insight into the world of sharks through Aug. 5. Tickets are $15 to $21.

—Madison McCallum, Editorial Intern

Ghanaian artist Gideon Appah went from drawing with the charcoal his grandmother used for cooking to creating paintings for his first solo U.S. exhibition at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. This week is your last opportunity to see “Forgotten, Nudes, Landscapes,” featuring more than 30 of his paintings that capture the evolution of Ghana’s popular culture. On view through Sunday, June 19, his works provide insight into Ghana’s history through depictions of the human form blending with his imagination.

—Ale Egocheaga, Editorial Intern

The story of Emily Winfree, an African American woman who was given a small cottage by her enslaver in the 19th century, still resonates today. The tiny, two-bedroom cottage sits behind Main Street Station in Shockoe Bottom awaiting revitalization. Jan Meck, co-author of “The Life and Legacy of Enslaved Virginian Emily Winfree,” will join a panel discussion on Winfree’s legacy with Emily Jones, a great-great-granddaughter of Winfree, and Ana Edwards, a public historian and chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, on Thursday, June 16, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. A ticket is required to attend in person; the free program will also be livestreamed.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Summer means outdoor music festivals, and Henricus Historical Park is hosting the Holler at Henricus on Saturday, June 18, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hear live tunes from Maggie Antone, Sweet Potatoes Music, Tara Mills Band and River City Band as you enjoy a Virginia brew along the James River bluff behind Henricus. Yard games and food trucks will also be on-site. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets for a relaxing afternoon. Admission is $5, and the proceeds benefit the Henricus Foundation Children’s Fund.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

At the galleries of The Highpoint in Scott’s Addition, Milk River Arts opens an exhibition at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, “The Niceist Group of People I Ever Meet.” The show, up through July 29, features 70 paintings and sewn text collages. Milk River Arts pairs artists with disabilities with professional artist mentors, who assist them in creating and distributing the work. This show celebrates the bonds of family and friends, and those between the artists. The two featured makers are Andrea Budu-inspire and Lewis Woodhead.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

June is Black Music Month, and if you’re a fan of rap’s golden age, you might say it’s off to a good start. Last week, a handful of emcees from yesteryear performed at the “80s Was the Greatest” concert, and now rap veterans Method Man and Redman come to the dance party known as Art of Noise on Brown’s Island on Saturday, June 18. The island opens at 4 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Gathering outside of the venue to watch the show is prohibited, so stay off the train tracks, please.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

The VashtiDance Theater and Sri Sai Dance Academy visit Dogtown Dance Theatre June 17-18.

visit Dogtown Dance Theatre June 17-18. The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents “ Fireflies ” June 17-19.

” June 17-19. Juneteenth Freedom Day at Hardywood on Sunday, June 19, features a beer release in collaboration with CapSoul, music by Mighty Joshua and the Zion #5 and JTucker & the Krewe, dance performances, a DJ, food and a showcase of Black-owned businesses.

