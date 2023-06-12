River City Roundup

This week we celebrate dads — biological or otherwise, soon-to-be pops, and grandpas alike — and in the days ahead there are not one, but two Father’s Day events featuring one of our nation’s Founding Fathers, Patrick Henry. Additional happenings around the River City include modern home tours, an arts preview and more. Enjoy!

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is giving visitors a glimpse into the future with a preview party for the 2023-24 season. The free event, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, includes art exhibits and demos, live performances on the center’s new outdoor stage (from acts including Desiree Roots, Whiskey Rebellion and many more), snacks, and a wine and beer cash bar. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the early summer evening while watching music and theater performances. Partygoers also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the new season before subscriptions go on sale to the general public.

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

Explore the latest trends in luxury living at the 2023 Richmond Homearama showcase in the Henrico County community of GreenGate, happening Wednesday-Saturday through June 18. The Home Building Association of Richmond’s semiannual showcase features custom homes crafted by local builders Southern Traditions Homes, River City Custom Homes, Eagle Construction of VA, Covenant Building & Design, and Biringer Builders. All the luxury models, priced in the $2 million to $3 million range, feature the newest amenities and technologies available, and are furnished with the latest interior design trends in mind. Enjoy performances by local musicians and food truck fare. House tour tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific two-hour time block ($15 weekdays, $20 weekends).

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Did you know that Founding Father Patrick Henry was himself the father of 17 children? Learn about his parental role at Scotchtown, where Henry lived from 1771 to 1778 and penned his famous “Give me liberty, or give me death” speech, and his only original standing residence open to the public. For one day only on Father’s Day, June 18, interpreters will share their favorite stories of the “orator of the American Revolution” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tours are included with regular admission to the estate ($15).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

At St. John’s Episcopal Church on March 23, 1775, Hanover County’s Patrick Henry gave his “Liberty or Death” speech and persuaded the Virginia Convention to stand against British rule. The church hosts “Who Else Heard the Cry for Liberty?” on Sunday, June 18, at 3 p.m. (following the 1:30 p.m. reenactment of Henry’s oration). The talk, presented by Shawanna Hall, a historic interpreter at St. John’s and adjunct professor of theater at William & Mary, describes the slave connections of Henry and his audience that day, and those of Lord Dunmore, the Virginia colony’s royal governor. Dunmore’s desperation to control the deteriorating situation in the colony led to his Nov. 7, 1775, proclamation offering freedom to Blacks who would agree to fight under the British flag. The enslaved and indentured, too, were willing to die for a chance at freedom. Program tickets are $8 to $10; a $2 discount is available when purchasing reenactment tickets ($12 to $15).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

