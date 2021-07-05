River City Roundup

This week marks the return of two Richmond traditions, one old and one new, both evidence of our continued cautious approach to normalcy after months of shutdown. Also in the days ahead, music returns to Innsbrook via a new concert series with a familiar name, there’s a performance of classic songs on Grace Street featuring seasoned local voices, and Bruce Springsteen’s drummer performs at the Beacon Theatre. Have a good week!

Immerse yourself in William Shakespeare’s era with performances set outside the historic 16th-century manor at Agecroft Hall & Gardens. Quill Theatre’s 22nd annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival will feature “Twelfth Night” and “The Bottom Show” with performances by the same 10-member cast. From July 8-Aug. 15, attendees can enjoy the open-air outing with refreshments from King of Pops and Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with lawn chairs and blankets encouraged for comfortable seating on the grounds. Tickets are $20 to $33.

—Ryan Hudgins, Editorial Intern

Music returns to Innsbrook Pavilion with No BS! Brass Band (pictured above) and Empire Strikes Brass performing on Wednesday, July 7. Not to be confused with the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park, this incarnation of Innsbrook After Hours features more local bands and regionally and nationally touring artists. The concerts will be held on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. throughout the summer. No BS! is a local favorite known for their high-energy performances and blend of New Orleans jazz and modern funk that creates a sound all their own. North Carolina-based Empire Strikes Brass combines New Orleans sound with rock elements, and they’ve been known to toss a recognizable John Williams melody into their set list, as their name implies. Tickets are $15 to $30.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The big voices are back in action at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the Carpenter Theatre for “Legends on Grace: Gracefully Broadway.” A deep bench of Richmond regional talent brings you songs from Gershwin to Sondheim along with the stories behind them. Listen, we’re talking Grey Garrett (“Lysistrata,” “Grey Gardens,”); Jessi Johnson Peterson (“The Wiz,” “Mr.Burns: A Post-Electric Play”); Matt Shoffner (“Urinetown,” “Falsettos”), and Durron Tyre (“Forever Plaid,” “Grey Gardens”)! I mean, c’mon. You’ve missed them, they’ve missed you. Directed by JS Fauquet. Tickets (livestream and live) $30 to $200 for a pod of four. Masks required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Drummer Max Weinstein is back on the road, with a performance set for Friday, July 9, in Hopewell at the Beacon Theatre. He’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member for his many years with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and he led the house band for “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien.” This is a Max Weinstein’s Jukebox show, and audience members get to pick the tunes for the set list. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a makeup for a date that was postponed last year, and all tickets sold for that date will be honored for this show.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

The Richmond Night Market returns to the 17th Street Market for a third season with a curated roster of artists on Saturday, July 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. Shop the open-air gathering for handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, visual art, wellness products and more. Try your hand at the interactive stations in the Makerspace. Enjoy a live performance by the soul music band Testiphy, and a set by DJ Prolific and the featured visual artist, Sone-Seere. Held every second Saturday, the Richmond Night Market highlights the growing downtown arts and cultural scene with a revolving roster of artists.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

John Reep tells jokes at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education July 8.

tells jokes at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education July 8. Country singer Gabby Barrett performs at Meadow Event Park July 10.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.