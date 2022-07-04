River City Roundup

A shortened week awaits, with patriotic events, a tomato celebration, the return of the Smoke & Vine Festival, and the Richmond Shakespeare Festival on the lawn of Agecroft Hall. Enjoy!

To be honest, I’m kind of over fireworks. Luckily, Monday’s Ashland July Fourth Parade & Celebration highlights another American icon: apple pie. The event’s apple pie baking contest is reason enough to attend — some participants sell slices of their entries on the lawn of the Hanover Arts & Activities Center, and the winning pies get auctioned off for charity — but you’ve also got a classic small-town parade, the patriotic pet contest and a concert of patriotic music. Fair warning, though: If you’re looking to make the winning bid on a pie, be ready to spend. I have yet to win one myself, despite making a couple of bids that had my wife questioning my sanity.

—Chad Anderson, Editor-at-large

Though the flag of the United States is often displayed from front porches and flutters above homes, grocery stores and car lots, institutions and embassies, few know the hows and whys behind the flag of today. The details of that history will be presented by the Virginia War Memorial at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, when retired University of Richmond professor and Korean War veteran Dean Decker will delve into Old Glory’s background during a free virtual event. Registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

“She Stoops to Conquer,” originally performed in 1773, tells the story of two young men attempting to court Kate and her cousin, Constance. The young men’s plan is interrupted by mischief-maker Tony Lumpkin, whose antics lead to a ridiculous case of mistaken identity. The Richmond Shakespeare Festival production will be performed on the Agecroft Hall lawn and runs July 7-31, Thursday through Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25.

—Emma Johnson, Editorial Intern

Tomato season is upon us, and the Summer Supper Somm series celebrating the juicy fruit in all its glory is back for a second year. The collaboration between Hanover’s Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards, with support from Duke’s mayonnaise, hosts 22 dinners across the region, in addition to a Tomato Jubilee on the farm on Saturday, July 9. Get up close and personal with the heirloom action during a party featuring tomato tastings, a whole-hog roast by Autumn Olive Farms, snacks from Keya & Co., and Detroit-style pizza pop-up Secret Squares — in addition to a peanut butter, banana and Duke’s mayo sandwich from Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

People who enjoy smoking cigars usually enjoy the company of those with similar interests. This weekend, cigar enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs have a place to puff, sip and dance as the Smoke & Vine Festival comes to Rosie’s Colonial Downs in New Kent July 9 from 4 to 10 p.m. This year’s featured performer is go-go band EU, known for their hits “Da Butt” and “Taste of Your Love.”

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

