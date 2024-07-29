River City Roundup

Straight outta RVA, it’s 804 Day — officially recognized on Aug. 4, which numerically represents our area code (804), the celebration of all things Richmond is this Sunday with special events across the city. More local happenings in the days ahead include The New Pornographers at The Broadberry, the closing reception for “Indigenous Perspectives” at the Library of Virginia and a celebration of the commonwealth’s brews at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Enjoy!

If you haven’t visited the “Indigenous Perspectives” exhibition at the Library of Virginia yet, there’s a grand opportunity during the closing celebration, Aug. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Experience a drumming circle, dance and traditional craft demonstrations during the event. The exhibition continues through Aug. 17 in the library’s lobby and main gallery. Virginia is home to 11 federally and state-recognized tribes, and this showcase explores the culture of our first peoples through their art, performance and food. No registration is required, and limited parking is available in the lower garage.

While the indie supergroup’s membership has fluctuated over the years, The New Pornographers’ commitment to power pop hooks and harmonies hasn’t changed — just check out last year’s great LP “Continue as a Guest.” The six-piece combo led by AC Newman and Neko Case stops Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Broadberry, an ideal venue for fans who aren’t heading to Northern Virginia to see them support The Mountain Goats on Sunday (and who also like air conditioning and a more intimate experience). Opening is Brooklyn-based art punk act Gustaf. Tickets are $35.

Drinking local libations is an easy — and tasty — way to support small businesses, so I’m looking forward to kicking off Virginia Craft Beer Month with the sixth annual Virginia Brews (formerly BrewHaHa) festival Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, the event is a chance to sip suds from a dozen breweries from all over the state, as well as enjoy food trucks, live music, the museum’s current exhibitions and more. Admission tickets start at $35 and include eight 3-ounce pours (additional drink tickets are available for purchase); admission for designated drivers is $10. Plus, mark those calendars now for VMHC’s spirits event Sept. 14 and wine festival Oct. 26.

If you missed last year’s inaugural 804 Day festival at the 17th Street Market, do yourself a favor and make time to catch this year’s return event on Sunday, Aug. 4 (8/04). Local musical talents in a variety of genres will be performing on three stages, including headliner rapper Nickelus F, jazz musician Weldon Hill, rockers with Spanish and English vocals Los Hermanos Alacranes, and many more. Admission is free, but new this year is an $80.40 VIP package that includes a private performance by country group The Sugar Hollows and jazz band the Sweet Potatoes; 804 Day swag; and access to a dedicated bar, exclusive food and private facilities. This event also kicks off Richmond Music Week, a series of concerts and special happenings around town that highlight the local scene.

