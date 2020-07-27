River City Roundup

From a meteor shower to a gallery exhibition, a dog-friendly event at a bowling alley and a walking tour, this week offers options that are rock solid.

Discover the stunning scenery at Dutch Gap and learn about the area’s mysterious history on this 90-minute guided walking tour to the Henricus bluff on the James River. Join a Henricus Historical Park guide, who’ll lead you to the bluff and ruins of the light-keeper’s cottage, while relaying the historical highlights of the area, from the Powhatan Indians and the founding of Henricus fort in the 17th century to the Revolutionary War battle of Osborne’s Landing, Dutch Gap’s surprising role in World War I and more — along the way. Tours are Friday mornings at 11 a.m. and cost $20, which includes park admission.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Wednesday should be a prime night for some skywatching, with the moon a waning crescent and the Delta Aquariid meteor shower near a peak (about 20 meteors per hour). This is a good one for early risers, since predawn is prime viewing time, and you should look east and west. While you’re out, look northwest for comet Neowise. Can't make it that day? The meteor shower continues into August, and the comet should be visible then as well. You'll have more chances to see the meteors next year: They're an annual event, but Neowise won't return to this corner of space for 6,000 years or so.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

A bright side to staying at home during the pandemic has been spending more time with furry friends, but if you and Fido are anxious to get out, River City Roll is hosting Ruff & Roll on Sunday, Aug. 2. The event is in support of Pawssible, a nonprofit connecting people with service dogs and offering resources, education and networking opportunities. Ruff & Roll will have games, food and other activities for the entire family, including pets, plus meet local celebrity service dog Guinness. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River City Roll, and masks are required. Event T-shirts are available at bonfire.com/ruff-n-roll, with proceeds benefiting Pawssible.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Artist Corey Pemberton’s exhibition “creature,comfort,” opening July 30 at Quirk Gallery, is coming to a place you’d perhaps expect to experience some relaxation, i.e., the adjoining hotel. Pemberton depicts individuals in moments of rest or carrying out ordinary tasks. The phrase “to be at home” takes an added depth, for the subjects in the pieces may feel at ease only in their own places. To realize these spaces and those who dwell within them, the artist uses drywall mud, cork, bamboo, acrylic paint and photographs. “When you feel the world wants to ‘other’ you,” Pemberton explains, “or put you in a certain box, home is often the only place where you can truly feel to be yourself.” The show runs through Aug. 30. The gallery is open, and private appointments are available as well.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

