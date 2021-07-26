River City Roundup

Welcome to the week! In this edition of the Roundup, the Richmond Triangle Players open their season, the NAACP and Hanover Together present a panel on critical race theory, the Afro-Zen Allstars play in Libby Hill Park, an artist builds a rocking installation at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and the blood drive needs you. Have a good one!

Get ready to rock at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this Saturday, July 31, when artist-in-residence Alfonso Pérez Acosta creates a new art installation using stones painted by visitors earlier this summer. Beginning at 1 p.m., you can watch as Pérez Acosta places more than 300 rocks in a circular pattern at the base of the Anderson Meadow. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 31 and is free with garden admission. Pérez Acosta recently partnered with the city’s Office of Multicultural Affairs to create “Portraits of Immigrant Voices,” a digital art project highlighting the stories of immigrants living in the Richmond region.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The Richmond Triangle Players open their 29th season with the Virginia premiere of “The Pink Unicorn,” an award-winning new play by Elise Forier Edie, Wednesday, July 28, through Sunday, Aug. 15. The story follows Trisha Lee’s journey — in the face of opposition from her family, church and the local high school — to meet her son with love when he comes out as genderqueer and attempts to start a Gay/Straight Alliance. Directed by Raja Benz. Tickets are $10 to $35.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Psychologist Faye Belgrave, director of the Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention for Virginia Commonwealth University, is the guest speaker for a community forum on critical race theory at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, in Hanover County. She will explain what critical race theory is and is not. A Q&A session will follow. Hosts for the event are the Hanover County NAACP and Hanover Together. In-person participation in the event at the Mechanicsville Library is filled, but registration is still open for taking part via Zoom. The forum is free; registration is required in advance.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, the Afro-Zen Allstars will crown the brow of Libby Hill Park, 2801 E. Franklin St., with their funky fusion of jazz, pop, soul and folk inspired by a shining moment called “swinging Addis Ababa,” as in Ethiopia of the late 1960s and early ’70s. Their tremendous sound evokes a distant, near-mythical time and place while providing an exuberant soundtrack for a joyous summer’s night of dancing. The experience is produced by a roster of Richmond musicians led by George Lowe who have performed together for years under one rubric or another. Their new recording is called “The Buzz & The Bells,” and this free performance is part of the city’s Festival of Arts. Bring your blanket and refreshments and prepare to dance up a sweat.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Even though I am extremely wary of medical procedures, about a decade ago I voluntarily rolled up my sleeve to donate blood for the first time and was surprised at how easy (and pain-free) it was. Since then, I have continued to donate whenever possible. Now is a great time to do so, as the American Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage. In addition to feeling good about helping out, there’s an additional incentive if you donate by July 31: a $10 Amazon gift card. Schedule your donation here. It only takes about an hour of your time but can mean life or death to recipients.

—Jessica Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

The Bowie Baysox take on the Flying Squirrels this week at The Diamond.

this week at The Diamond. The Richmond Shakespeare Festival continues through Aug. 15 at Agecroft Hall.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.