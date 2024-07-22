River City Roundup

As the Olympic cauldron heats up later this week in Paris, there are plenty of hot tickets here in town in the days ahead, including SPARC’s annual presentation of one-act plays, the Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion and live music at Hanover Vegetable Farm. It’s also your last chance to catch the Tri-City Chili Peppers before their season closes and to experience a tuneful exhibition at the Black History Museum. Enjoy!

A massive season for the Tri-City Chili Peppers ends this Saturday, July 27. While the team’s final game of Cosmic Baseball on Friday is sold out, there are still plenty of chances to see the Coastal Plain League squad this week, including Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Night, which features post-game fireworks and an opportunity to receive a broken Cosmic Baseball bat. Tickets are $15 for the 7 p.m. game at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. Closer to the state capital, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are also shooting off fireworks at The Diamond for Thursday’s Cricket Night and Saturday’s Military Appreciation Night, both against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies; tickets start at $10.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community)’s 34th annual Festival of New Works returns to the Sara Belle November Educational Theater July 27, the first time the showcase will be held in person since 2019. The event features a series of one-act plays written by high school students from across Virginia. Students submitted their plays to SPARC’s New Voices for the Theater competition, and the eight winners participated in a weeklong virtual workshop to develop their playwriting skills and polish their scripts. Their final products will be presented during the festival, with two plays each at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $5.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Virginia native Tony Jackson appreciates the deep roots of country music, as evident in his song “Do You Remember Country Music,” which features Randy Travis. The Grand Ole Opry regular also strummed a poignant cover of one of my favorite songs, Glen Campbell’s 1968 hit version of Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman.” You can see Jackson up close on July 27 during the K95 Country Jam Music Festival at Hanover Vegetable Farm, part of the venue’s Down on the Farm Concert Series. Other artists to take the stage include DJ Chad Rock, Hannah Ellis, Faron Hamblin, Kelsey Hart, Homegrown, Celeste Kellogg, Redferrin and Austin Snell. Gates open at 1:30 p.m., and tickets start at $40.

—Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

Time is running out to see “Virginia Is for Music Lovers: A History of Virginia’s Black Excellence in Music,” an interactive pop-up exhibition that celebrates the heritage of Black music in Virginia. Musicians, DJs, artists and historians contribute to the powerful and soulful multisensory experience, demonstrating the connection between music and history (be sure to bring headphones). Hosted at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the exhibition closes July 27. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $6 to $10.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

If your summer could use some sparkle, head over to Kings Dominion before its Grand Carnivale wraps up on Sunday, July 28. Like a mashup of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, EPCOT’s World Showcase and the Venice Carnival, the celebration includes a parade with floats and street entertainers; food stations themed for different countries; specialty cocktails; crafts, games and an educational quest for kids; musical performances; and more. The event begins at 5 p.m., making the discounted evening package — $44.99 for a ticket, parking and a $20 park credit — a great deal.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

Indie artist Faye Webster plays Brown’s Island as part of the LiVE Loud Concert Series on July 22.

Cadence theater company presents “Pippin” at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse July 25-28.

Record store Vinyl Conflict presents “Southbound 95,” featuring images from Richmond’s punk rock scene. The show’s opening night is July 26, and the installation will be on display through Aug. 4.

A companion event to Candela Books + Gallery’s photography exhibition “UnBound13!” is its annual fundraising gala, set for July 27.

Over the James 2024 features AVAIL, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines and more at The National July 27.

Richmond’s own Lamb of God teams up with Atlanta-based Mastodon for their Ashes of Leviathan Tour, which stops at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway July 28.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.