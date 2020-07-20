River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. From museum exhibitions to weekday wine, Christmas in July and a bicycling challenge, there’s something to bring a spot of joy into nearly everyone’s week.

The Great Influenza is receding into memory, and World War I no longer dominates headlines, leaving time for listening to naughty jazz and going to Broad Street picture shows to watch Valentino and Theda Bara, smoke, and drink gin. The young women — the “Flaming Youth” — wear their daddies’ World War I army boots with untied laces, which causes the shoes to flap and introduces a term — flapper — to what becomes known as the Jazz Age, aka the Roaring ’20s. The Valentine ushers us back into its museum, with new health protocols, and into the past century with “Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond,” opening July 21. Women march for the vote, Blacks struggle for civil rights, the city expands with the jangle of streetcars, and artistic and literary life abounds. See what they wore and how they lived. Advance tickets required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

One of the newest Scott’s Addition ventures, Brambly Park Winery, is set to turn its urban outdoor oasis into a daylong festival to address mental health and raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. In partnership with Feel Good RVA, a Richmond-based blog that discusses mental health and self-love, Brambly Park will host Live & Let Live 2020 on Wednesday, July 22, from 3 to 11 p.m. The 2-acre space will feature music from local artists, live painters and a squad of food trucks. A donation of $10 and face masks are encouraged for the dog-friendly event.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

I’m a sucker for a good craft fair, and I’ve been missing attending my favorite area shows due to the pandemic. That’s why I’m looking forward to being able to scout for unique finds during Christmas in July at Westchester Commons July 25-26. Hosted by Holiday Handmade Showcase and D&T Shows, this is a handcrafters-only showcase, so you’re guaranteed to find some one-of-a-kind treasures. Get a jump on your Christmas shopping with items from vendors including For the Love of Fleece, Lisa’s Beading and Jewelry, KP’s Kake Pops, and Bellevue Bubbles. Located inside an unoccupied storefront at 153 Perimeter Drive next to Office Max, this is an air-conditioned, indoor event, and masks are required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Take in an afternoon performance of baroque music in The Branch museum garden. RVA Baroque (formerly known as Jefferson Baroque) will perform a diverse selection of music from the 16th through the 18th centuries on Saturday, July 25, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The program includes pieces by J.S. Bach, Mozart and two recently rediscovered French arias that haven’t been performed for 300 years, as well as a set of a capella madrigals. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Admission is $30 per person. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Sports Backers got back to staging live events last week with its Run Bike Relay, but it’s also continuing with virtual activities, including a Virtual Virginia Credit Union Midnight Ride. Sign up for a ride on your own of 3, 8 or 28 miles; pay a $20 registration fee; and you’re in. Finish your ride before the end of August at your convenience, and you don’t have to ride at night. Your sweat equity will earn you a T-shirt and a bike light.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

Legends at Home Watch Irish opera singer Anne O’Byrne and Richmond Symphony Executive Director David Fisk perform a concert streaming online on Wednesday, July 22, at noon and 7 p.m.

Discover how newspapers covered Nazi pogroms during the 1930s with this research project from the Library of Virginia, the Virginia Holocaust Museum and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., during three Saturday-morning research sessions on July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 21. Funnville Friday Happy Hour Celebrate the end of the work week with the Richmond Flying Squirrels every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music, food and drinks at The Diamond.

Celebrate the end of the work week with the Richmond Flying Squirrels every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with live music, food and drinks at The Diamond. ‘A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100’ features photographs and objects from the past century of the organization’s history at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

