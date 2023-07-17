River City Roundup

An annual summertime tradition in Richmond, the 66th Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell brings us the fictional origin story of the first musical this weekend and next. Another seasonal experience, Music at Maymont, continues with Greensky Bluegrass taking the outdoor stage. Also this week, The 48 Hour Film Project screens short films, titans of transportation roll into Colonial Heights, and Denny Laine rocks The Tin Pan. Enjoy!

I am constantly amazed by the caliber of artists who play The Tin Pan. This week’s example is Denny Laine, a two-time Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and founding member of both The Moody Blues and Wings. On Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m., he’ll be performing acoustic versions of songs from those and other bands, plus sharing behind-the-scenes stories from his 60-year career playing with members of The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, ELO and many more. Tickets start at $35.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Greensky Bluegrass is bringing their five-piece American bluegrass sound to the Carriage House lawn for Music at Maymont on July 20. Their 2022 album release, “Stress Dreams,” was produced during the height of the pandemic, and its contents reflect that. Songs such as “Absence of Reason” and “Screams” address coping with life’s burdens. But the heavy subject matter doesn’t detract from this long-touring band’s high-energy live performance. Tickets are $40 in advance and $55 the day of show.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

It’s 1595, and British brothers and would-be playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate for a hit, anything to get them out of the shadow of Elizabethan-era golden boy William Shakespeare. According to their local soothsayer, music is the key — namely, creating the world’s first musical. Thus, the stage is set for singing, dancing and wacky hijinks at the 66th Festival of Arts’ production of “Something Rotten!” with free shows at 8:30 p.m. July 21-23 and 28-30 at Dogwood Dell. Bring a chair or blanket and some snacks for a night of musical theater under the stars.

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

× Expand Tim Wilson

You might not be familiar with the hidden gem Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights, but this week is an excellent opportunity to visit because the “Trains, Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation” showcase will be on view at the sprawling 125,000-square-foot museum July 22-23. When they say trucks and tractors, they’re talking the antique and rare, accompanied by museum-kept cars, too, in addition to vehicle-related ephemera and objects. I once took my dad, and he was like a kid in Toyland. Speaking of which, this occasion features 8,500 square feet of model railroads, including a set built by the late Bob Griggs, whom some Richmonders remember as television’s “Sailor Bob.” Tickets are $10.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Can Richmond filmmakers make great flicks in 48 hours? The 48 Hour Film Project wants to know. Participants in the global filmmaking challenge (it’s hosted in more than 100 cities around the world) have one weekend to write and create a short film. The productions took place July 14-16, and the final products will be screened at BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square on Sunday, July 23 (and tentatively Saturday, July 22, if needed due to submission volume). The audience gets to vote on their favorites, shown in groups of about 10. You’ll need plenty of popcorn. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 in person.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Virgo Twins, Nucleus Trio and Jonathan Walsh present a live-action mixtape of hip-hop, jazz and soul at Révéler July 21.

Country singer-songwriter Riley Green performs at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park July 23.

“GOLD: The Midas Musical” continues at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education through Aug. 6.

