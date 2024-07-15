River City Roundup

From yoga classes to TikTok videos, baby goats make everything better, and this week Stony Point Fashion Park offers the chance to create art with some adorable kids. Other events in the days ahead include the Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose, a taste of Bristol at The Broadberry, Summer Supper Somm at Shagbark and a “geek chic” Profs & Pints lecture. Enjoy!

To some, gamers are still a bunch of basement dwellers shouting, “Magic missile!” at each other, but today the multibillion-dollar industry is a major financial and cultural influence across the globe. University of Richmond professor Greg Cavenaugh has studied so-called “Geek Chic” and even teaches a course on how memes, VTubers and more have turned gaming mainstream and into big business. When your player is ready, head over to Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton site for this Profs & Pints lecture on Wednesday, July 17. Tickets are $14.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

If you’re a firm believer that summer doesn’t begin until the first Duke’s Mayo-slathered tomato sandwich is made, listen up: After kicking off a few weeks ago, the Summer Supper Somm dinner series continues with a stop at Shagbark in Libbie Mill – Midtown on July 17. Diners can expect a multicourse showcase of fruits of the vine — tomatoes from Village Garden paired with wines from Virginia’s Barboursville Vineyards. Tickets are $175. Up for a mountain getaway? SSS heads to Bath County’s Omni Homestead Resort July 19-21 for a three-day affair. If you haven’t visited before, add a dip in Warm Springs Pools and a cider at Troddenvale to the itinerary.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Can’t make it to Bristol, on the Virginia side of the state line, for its annual Rhythm & Roots Reunion? Well, you can get a taste of that occasion at The Broadberry at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Road to Bristol show. It’s a packed roster, with mountain, alt-country, funk and blues delivered up hot and fresh by Holy Roller, The Jared Stout Band, Florencia & the Feeling (pictured above), and Justin Golden. Tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

LGBTQ-focused nonprofit Us Giving Richmond Connections hosted the first Black Pride RVA event in 2018 to celebrate inclusivity in Black and queer communities and focus on improving health and wellness, and it has empowered hundreds in the years since. Among the large collection of events happening around town July 18-21 are the seventh annual Black Pride RVA Day of Purpose, bringing music, dance, art and local makers to the Greater Richmond Convention Center July 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Blacktopia Ball, July 20 at Diversity Richmond; and a block party at Richmond Triangle Players July 21.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

By now, everyone in America probably has a barely recognizable but colorful souvenir from a paint-n-sip class (mine, a turtle, hangs in my office). But what’s a painting party without goats? This Saturday, July 20, check out the Garden Slate Painting Class & Baby Goat Snuggles, an afternoon of creativity featuring some very cute kids. You’ll learn how to paint a summer-themed scene on a weatherproof slate, and, between brush strokes, you can pet and play with the adorable class mascots from Pactamere Farm. The workshop runs 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park; tickets are $45, all materials are included, and no experience is necessary.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

