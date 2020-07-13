River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead, from a day of service in Jackson Ward to a return to live music in Hopewell.

The City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will honor the life of trailblazer Maggie L. Walker on Saturday, July 18, with a Day of Service in Jackson Ward from 8 a.m. to noon. Walker was the first African American woman in the United States to establish a bank, St. Luke Penny Savings, located in Jackson Ward. Volunteers are needed to clean and beautify the Maggie L. Walker Memorial Plaza, pick up litter in Jackson Ward and at the St. Luke Hall, and assist with a mural installation at Jackson Ward’s gateway. Jackson Ward restaurants will offer coupons to all volunteers, so you can enjoy lunch after completing the service projects. Sign up to volunteer through Hands on Greater Richmond.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Try your hand at flower arranging. Join David Pippen, the renowned horticulturalist and floral designer for the executive mansion of Virginia, and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to explore ways to incorporate summer fruits, vegetables and flowers into arrangements at “Designing With Summer’s Bounty,” a live Zoom workshop on Wednesday, July 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Participants will receive a list of suggested materials and containers, along with tips for gathering the materials. Class space is limited, so preregistration is required. Admission is $30 per person, $24 for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden members.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Performers return to the Beacon Theatre stage in Hopewell this week, with local group Magnolia performing Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. The band has been entertaining since 1974, and the theater is limiting seating to 100; masks and social distancing are encouraged. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, but if you bring a receipt showing you ate at a downtown Hopewell bistro pre-concert and spent more than $20, you can get free admission.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions:

Movie in the Outfield The Richmond Flying Squirrels will show films on the Diamond’s video board on Thursday and Saturday nights with socially distant seating.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will show films on the Diamond’s video board on Thursday and Saturday nights with socially distant seating. Antiques at the Tavern Shop for antique furnishings, books, art, ceramics and more at historic Hanover Tavern’s annual antique show and sale July 17-19.

Shop for antique furnishings, books, art, ceramics and more at historic Hanover Tavern’s annual antique show and sale July 17-19. Online Film Salon Discuss “Naila and the Uprising” with activists Suhad Babaa and Zeina Ashrawi Hutchison as part of the Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon. You will be sent a link to view the film upon registration.

Discuss “Naila and the Uprising” with activists Suhad Babaa and Zeina Ashrawi Hutchison as part of the Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon. You will be sent a link to view the film upon registration. 'VA Made: Meditation Across Media' This exhibition brings together various artists and art forms spanning diverse materials and techniques. July 17-Sept. 13 at the Branch Museum of Architecture & Design.

