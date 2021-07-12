River City Roundup

The days ahead include the multiday events of Black Pride RVA, a new production at Firehouse Theatre, musical heat from Walshy Fire downtown and contracted weddings at Henricus Historical Park. Enjoy the week!

Maritime history isn’t readily associated with Richmond, but during the city’s first few hundred years, the James River, with access to the Chesapeake Bay, made us a center for waterborne transportation, from the canoes of native peoples and the craft of subsequent Europeans into the 18th and 19th century with oceangoing sailing vessels and the James River & Kanawha Canal batteaux. You can get a taste of this heritage, and much more, as Venture Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises resume, with boat rides from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, departing from the re-created Turning Basin at 139 Virginia St. The flat-bottomed motorized craft carry 28 passengers, and the excursions are accompanied by live narration detailing historic and scenic highlights. Tickets are $6 to $10.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Love often had little to do with marriage in the early days of English colonists in Virginia, as evident in an event being held at Henricus Historical Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The Tobacco Brides of 1621 tells the story of the English women who were contracted to come to Jamestown and environs to marry the male colonists. You’ll learn about their lives and times through reenactors in period dress. History Today provides some interesting background. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for ages 3-12.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Major Lazer, a trio comprising record producer DJs Diplo, Ape Drums and Walshy Fire, has established itself as one of the most well-known EDM acts in the world, with hits “Lean On,” “Light It Up” and “Cold Water.” Walshy Fire, a Grammy-winning DJ, also performs as a solo act, and he comes to Kabana Rooftop on July 17 at 1 p.m. for the Riddim’ Rooftop Dayparty. Tickets are $15 to $100.

—Meredith Moran, Editorial Intern

Black Pride RVA events start this week with the Root Awards, “honoring community heroes” at Diversity Richmond at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16. A Day of Purpose also takes place Friday at Trinity Life Center, beginning at 11 a.m., with an emphasis on education, health and wellness, with some entertainment and food trucks. Later that evening, a block party will be held in Scott’s Addition at 1300 Altamont Ave. On Sunday, the festivities close with a gathering in Bryan Park at 1 p.m. All events are free, with the exception of the Root Awards, which are $20.

—Craig Belcher, Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Manifesto!” is a new production at the Firehouse Theatre inspired by artists who challenged the status quo through their art, creating new forms of expression in the process. On Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Robert Morris, the artistic guide for the production, will lead you through a little of this and a little of that — history, conversation, eating, drinking and a little art making — accompanied by music from Adam Hopkins. Tickets are $15.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Catch a virtual performance from the Virginians Mixed Barbershop Chorus July 13.

July 13. Country artist Toby Keith performs July 17 as part of the After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.