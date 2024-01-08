River City Roundup

As we enter the new year, Richmond is still offering reasons to celebrate, including a spirit-free — yet spirited — dinner in Varina, a book launch in Short Pump and a market featuring kid entrepreneurs in Henrico. Multiple events honor Martin Luther King Jr. in advance of the civil rights leader’s birthday, celebrated nationally on Jan. 15. Enjoy!

When I chatted with Richmonder and Henrico native Rachel McRady about her debut novel, “Sun Seekers,” it was clear that her own life has been affected by her grandfather’s struggle with dementia, inspiring her to pen a fictional story on the subject. Scheduled for release Jan. 9 from Alcove Press, the novel follows 6-year-old Gracie, who breaks her grandfather out of his nursing home to chase the sun. McRady is an assignment editor and senior writer for “Entertainment Tonight” and a former Richmond magazine intern. She knows how isolating being a caregiver can be and hopes those supporting loved ones with dementia read her book and come away feeling that they are not alone. Catch McRady at Book People Jan. 9 for a launch party and at Fountain Bookstore Jan. 11 for an author event.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

This year, we mark what would have been the 95th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and the fourth year Virginia has recognized the civil rights leader with a stand-alone holiday (Lee-Jackson-King Day was observed from 1984 to 2000 and a separated Lee-Jackson Day was recognized the Friday prior to MLK Day from 2000 to 2021). Multiple MLK Day events are planned this week and next, including Virginia Union University’s 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Celebration on Friday, Jan. 12. The Richmond Symphony will offer a musical tribute to the civil rights icon on Sunday, Jan. 14, featuring a concert led by award-winning conductor, composer and producer Henry Panion III (tickets are $15 to $86). On King’s birthday, Monday, Jan. 15, is the national MLK Day of Service, with volunteer opportunities and community improvement projects planned throughout Virginia and a silent candlelight vigil march set to start at 6:06 p.m. at the Virginia Commonwealth University Art Depot.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

For a fresh take on craft markets, head over to the Creative Minds Kid Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Children ages 6 to 17 years will showcase their talents and practice entrepreneurship by offering handmade products along with services such as dog walking and babysitting. The market will take place the second Saturday of each month at 3302 Williamsburg Road in Henrico. It’s free to shop, and there’s a table charge for young vendors interested in participating (reserve in advance).

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Kick off Dry January in style with a sans-booze soiree in Varina: Celeste Farms is hosting a multicourse dinner with alcohol-free pairings on Jan. 13 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Abloom with wildflowers in the spring — and boasting a bounty of winter harvest currently — Celeste Farms is a project from Goatocado founder Ian Newell, hosting farm-to-table dinners at the idyllic property since its debut last year. Jody Short of Point 5, a nonalcoholic bottle shop in Carytown, will be crafting the mocktails and showcasing the potential of spirit-free drinks. Tickets are $135. Bonus: No need to worry if you’ve had one too many.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.