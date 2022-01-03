River City Roundup

Welcome to the first Roundup of the new year — 2022 starts out promisingly, with dance, laughter and more fun ways to fill your days. Have a great week!

I love award-worthy television as much as the next person, but seeing celebrities outside their comfort zones has always held a certain appeal, too, starting with my days watching the 1970/’80s sports competition “Battle of the Network Stars.” A touring version of that TV show’s more artistic descendant comes to town Jan. 7, when “Dancing With the Stars Live 2022” stops at the Altria Theater, bringing recent champions “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and former NBA player Iman Shumpert as well as the professional dancers who (mostly) make the celebs look good each season. Tickets are $59.50 to $369, with VIP packages available.

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

Fortune Feimster brings the funny to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Jan. 7. You may have seen her Netflix special “Sweet & Salty,” nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Special, where she hilariously riffs on her Southern upbringing, coming out and her entertainment career. The funny arrives at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31.50 to $61.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Experience holiday traditions unique to Latin America and Spain through the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s production of “The Legend of the Poinsettia.” The story is based on a Mexican legend about a good-hearted girl who unearths the true spirit of giving. Celebrate 20 years of the production at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, and 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Tickets are $15 to $20.

—Micaela Coelho, Editorial Intern

Take the first steps toward making your home-remodeling resolutions a reality at the Richmond Remodeling Expo, Friday, Jan. 7, through Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Walk the show to gather ideas while discovering the latest in kitchens, baths, sunrooms, countertops and cabinets, doors and flooring, landscaping, decks and patios, roofing, room additions, and more. Pick up insider advice and connect with remodelers, builders and design professionals who can translate your home-improvement dreams into brick-and-mortar reality. Tickets are $3 for adults, free for children under 18.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

“ Barefoot in the Park ” continues at the Hanover Tavern through Jan. 16.

” continues at the Hanover Tavern through Jan. 16. The lights are still on at the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through Jan. 9.

at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through Jan. 9. “Blind Visionaries: Seeing With Photography Collective,” an exhibition of photos by visually impaired artists, opens Jan. 7 at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education.

