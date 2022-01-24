River City Roundup

In the days ahead, warm up with bonsai at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a taste of classical music at Gallery5, original tunes at Orbital Music Park, virtual folk songs for whole family and the oddities of “The Last Podcast on the Left.” Enjoy the week!

Do you love learning about cults? How about vampires, werewolves or legendary hauntings? You’re in luck; “The Last Podcast on the Left” is coming to The National this week on Jan. 27. Hosts Ben Kissel (Fox News writer), Marcus Parks (musician and writer) and actor Henry Zebrowski will discuss all things horror, ranging from true crime to the paranormal and conspiracy theories. With well-researched topics and plenty of comic relief to combat the darkness of humanity, this live show is for those who have a dark sense of humor and an open mind. Get weird with the trio at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 to $148.

—Micaela Coelho, Editorial Intern

If you’re looking for family entertainment that won’t take you out of your bubble, Latin Grammy-nominated singer Sonia De Los Santos has a virtual event with the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts that includes a 30-minute concert, two workshops on Latin American instruments and rhythms, and educational activities. The event, free with registration, is available Jan. 28.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Classical Revolution performs classical music in casual settings to make the genre more accessible. The Richmond chapter is known for its annual Mozart Festival (scheduled for the fall) and at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, they’re offering a taste of what’s to come during a fundraising night at Gallery5. Hear local musicians Sweet Potatoes, Ninja Strings and Curt Sydnor. Tickets are $40 to $250 and can be purchased online.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Victor Haskins and Skein serve up some hot tunes at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Orbital Music Park. The interdisciplinary musician is joined by bassist Randall Pharr and drummer Tony Martucci. The work is original, bright and moody, like summer clouds casting rolling shadows over a landscape — that is, perfect for getting out of your head and into some other space amid the depth of winter.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Explore the art of bonsai, the centuries-old practice of cultivating miniaturized versions of full-sized, mature trees, at Bonsai: For the Love of Trees, a new exhibit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden opening Sunday, Jan. 30. The exhibit showcases the work of Todd Stewart and Bob Chilton, leading bonsai experts for Gardens Unlimited. Bonsai specimens on view include conifer, deciduous and tropical trees collected from wild and urban settings; some have been under cultivation for more than 30 years with ages well over 100 years. Included with regular garden admission through Friday, Feb. 25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Enjoy a musical tribute to Prince on Friday, Jan. 28, at The Broadberry.

on Friday, Jan. 28, at The Broadberry. The Israeli Film Festival continues through Jan. 30.

