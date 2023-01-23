River City Roundup

In the River City in the days ahead, there’s a birthday celebration for The Poe Museum, the RVA Home Show returns, a lecture gets medieval, the iconic musical “Hairspray” comes to town and more. Have a good week!

The Poe Museum is celebrating its 100th birthday, and two notable (and living) authors are invited: R.L. Stine of “Goosebumps” fame and Nnedi Okorafor, writer of the “Binti” series and several issues of the “Black Panther” comic. The discussion of Edgar Allan Poe’s continuing impact on literature and culture caps off a weekend of celebrations. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Dominion Energy Center. Ticket prices range from $38 to $103. Additional tickets are available at $75 for a 5:30 p.m. reception with live music, cocktails, pop-up museum exhibits, a silent auction and a look at plans to transform the museum.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to “Game of Thrones” based on George R.R. Martin’s books, is fiction, but the tale resonates with real-world history. Fly into Triple Crossing Beer in Fulton for Profs & Pints: A Scholarly Tour of “House of the Dragon” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, where David Routt, a medievalist and adjunct professor of history at the University of Richmond, will draw parallels between the 12th-century English King Henry I and the conflicts in Westeros. After the death of his male heir, Henry sought to be succeeded by his daughter, Empress Matilda. This touched off two decades of civil unrest called “The Anarchy,” a period more plot-tangled and as violent as the series, although without the dragons. Tickets are $17 in advance.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A celebration of big hair, big talent and big personality, “Hairspray” dances onto The Altria Theater stage Jan. 24-29. In 1960s Baltimore, Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on a local teen television show. When the opportunity arises, she seizes it and becomes an overnight sensation, leading to a rivalry with the reigning dance queen of the show and a protest for the racial integration of its cast. For fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 11’s Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) plays Tracy’s mother, Edna. Tickets start at $41.50. —Nicole Cohen, Lifestyle Editor

The RVA Home Show returns to The Meadow Event Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, with more than 50 exhibitors in the home remodeling, home maintenance and landscaping fields. Meet local experts to discuss projects and discover the latest products and finishes. You’ll find resources for everything from plumbing and heating to flooring, replacement windows, gutters, painting and cabinetry. Shop for local farmers’ market goods and specialty foods, such as baked goods, coffees, chocolates, hot sauces and teas, as well as crafts and decor made by local artisans. Admission is $7 to $8.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

On Monday, Jan. 30, the resident chefs at Hatch Local food hall are inviting their culinary pals in for a night of local talent. In-house concepts Sincero, Royal Pig, Buttermilk & Honey, and Fat Kid Sandwiches will be joined by industry standouts Danny Mena of Conejo, Stephen DeRaffele of Pinky’s, Hans Doxzen of Jardin and Grisette, freelance baker Olivia Wilson, and Ellyn Hopper of Fat Rabbit bakery. Each chef will present two small plates during the walk-around event, and cocktails will be crafted by The Verdant Lady and The Jasper. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress. Tickets are $125.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.