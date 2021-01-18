River City Roundup

Although they may have been overshadowed, some good things happened last year. Some positive contributions made by local folk will be recognized at the 19th Annual MLK Drum Major Awards & Reception and Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Anything Goes Gala this week. Also in the days ahead: a fitness challenge, a discussion of photography and a day of yoga.

The birthday of civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated this week with the 19th Annual MLK Drum Major Awards & Reception. The virtual program honors accomplishments of “servant leaders and unsung heroes” in the community. In addition to the awards, the event will feature music from the Central Virginia Virtual Choir, Fifth Street Baptist Signs of Praise Ministry and Jahmai George. The reception today, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. is free and hosted on the Hopin platform; register for instructions.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 23, Sports Backers is offering another fitness opportunity and socially distanced event. This time, the nonprofit that promotes fitness and wellness is staging a Triple Trail Challenge, a chance to walk, jog or run along 30.6 miles of trails around metro Richmond. You have until month’s end to get your miles in, and you record your overall time to complete all three trails, with the clock running until you complete the third. That means your count includes any time off between legs, how long it takes you to travel between the three trails and any breaks you may take. The route includes the 10.3-mile James River and Forest Hill parks loop in the city, the 11-mile Pocahontas loop trail at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County and the 9.3-mile Leakes Mill Loop at Goochland County’s Leakes Mill Park. Registration is $50.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Modern Richmond, a local nonprofit that celebrates modern architecture and design, will host a live online discussion with Ansel Olson about what led him to architectural and interiors photography on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Olson, whose work is included in the Modern Richmond book, has photographed projects across the country and in the Caribbean for designers, architects and architectural products manufacturers, as well as R•Home magazine, for the past 20 years. Register here for the free event.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home managing editor

You can dress up, but you don’t have to go out for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Anything Goes Gala on Saturday, Jan. 23, starting with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and the main event at 7:30 p.m. The occasion isn’t ticketed, but you should register before Jan. 21 to receive the link to view the program. Expect live and silent auctions, appearances by Tony Award nominees Blair Underwood and Emily Skinner, whose careers began on stages here, and other special guests.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I’ve started 2021 by making time for a daily yoga practice. It not only helps me work out the kinks after sitting at my desk for many hours, but focusing on movement, breath and body control brings me some much-needed inner peace. Plus, it’s impossible to doom scroll while in downward dog. On Tuesday, the day before the presidential inauguration, nonprofit yoga studio Project Yoga Richmond is offering a slate of online yoga and meditation classes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help the community cultivate inner calm. Students can register and pay what they can for the offerings here. Once registered, you’ll receive a full schedule via email with links to participate. Namaste.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

