River City Roundup

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national day of service in honor of the civil rights leader. We’ve curated a playlist featuring songs about King and music that mattered to the movement.

Later this week, there’s a pet expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex that’s gone to the dogs, and Religious Freedom Day is celebrated at The Valentine First Freedom Center. Virtually, there’s a COVID-19 discussion at the Science Museum of Virginia and the return of the Israeli Film Festival at the Weinstein JCC. Enjoy your week!

Hospitals are overflowing, but people are getting less sick as the supposedly milder — but much more transmissible — omicron variant sweeps the country. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, from noon to 12:45 p.m., Catherine Franssen, life scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, will discuss the science behind the virus and answer questions in a free virtual lunchtime chat, “The Confusing Conundrums of COVID-19: Vaccines, Viruses, and Human Behavior.” Registration is required.

The 12th annual Israeli Film Festival returns to the Weinstein JCC Jan. 20-30 with virtual screenings of prestigious films. Included on this year’s slate is “Tiger Within,” a film about an unlikely friendship featuring Ed Asner, and “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachim Begin,” a documentary about former Israeli prime minister, as well as several other films. All-access passes are $55 to $70; tickets for individual films are $10 to $12.

It’s fitting that a place that celebrates Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom would commemorate Religious Freedom Day. Join The Valentine First Freedom Center at South 14th and Cary streets for a morning of contemplation and thoughtful conversation on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. Alan Taylor, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and University of Virginia Department of History Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair, is the commemoration’s guest speaker. The event is free; registration is required.

Bring your family, including your fur babies, to the Richmond Raceway Complex for the 21st annual Pet Expo, a benefit for the Henrico Humane Society, on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Let your dog run in the puppy races or strut his stuff in a dog contest. Kids can try out crafts and adopt a stuffed animal and have it examined by a vet. Other attractions include two parades — one featuring adoptable dogs, the other HHS alumni — puppy races, dog contests and obedience demonstrations. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, with additional fees for some activities.

Other Suggestions

Jazz musician Branford Marsalis joins the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at the University of Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

joins the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at the University of Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Gallery5 presents “ Speak of the Devil ,” a Profs and Pints chat with a scholar of demonology, on Saturday, Jan. 22.

,” a Profs and Pints chat with a scholar of demonology, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Catch “Hot Wheels: Race to Win” at the Science Museum of Virginia through Jan. 23.

