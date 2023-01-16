River City Roundup

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! This week, comedian Jim Gaffigan is in town, the annual Israeli Film Festival begins, there’s a new wine pop-up to check out, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture hosts a Day of Racial Healing concert. Have a good one!

This is the seventh year that a National Day of Racial Healing has been observed, and it’s a safe bet that we’ll have a need for days like this in the future. Part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative, the day is a call to action for racial healing of all people. Some need it more than others, but everyone can enjoy the National Day of Racial Healing concert with local jazz singer Desirée Roots and the Weldon Hill Ensemble at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Donations of $20 are suggested; proceeds benefit Coming Together Virginia.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan is known for family-friendly comedy about laziness, fatherhood and, of course, food. (Search his name and the words “Hot Pockets.”) Expect more of the same when his “Dark Pale Tour” comes to the Altria Theater on Jan. 20. A comedy vet, he’s also an author, producer and actor — look for him on HBO Max’s “Full Circle,” an upcoming series about a botched kidnapping. Don’t bet on Jim messing up when he takes the stage at the Altria — he’s got this covered. Tickets are $39.75 to $185.75.

—Anna Ridilla, Editorial Intern

You have to love a party invite that teases guests with promises of wine, disco music and dancing, and whose end time simply says “late.” On Jan. 21, Symposia, a new experiential pop-up series with plans to make waves in Richmond, New York and Los Angeles, will host its first event at 16 W. Broad St. Hosted by a group of grape-loving pals, each experience celebrates natural wines with a backdrop of music. Wines will be poured by local distributer Terroirizer (featured in our January issue), with a DJ set by Prospect. Tickets are $15 and include snacks.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

When U.S. Navy Commodore Uriah Phillips Levy encountered Monticello, eight years after Thomas Jefferson’s 1826 death, he found the house almost abandoned. His purchase of the residence began the Levy family’s 89-year association with Monticello. Filmmaker Steven Pressman’s documentary “The Levys of Monticello,” which will be presented at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Sunday, Jan. 22., describes how the Levys saved the house and then encountered resentment and antisemitism. A discussion follows with Pressman and Phyllis K. Leffler, an emerita professor of history at the University of Virginia. The presentation is part of the 14th annual Israeli Film Festival. Tickets are $10 to $12.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

