River City Roundup

The runup to Inauguration Day brings us a virtual history event and an online book reading, along with the second release of a stout for a cause: “Black Is Beautiful” at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Celebrate the beauty and mystery of ancient Egypt with Henry Ayon, author of “Egyptian Places,” in an hourlong live webinar hosted by The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Explore 12 ancient sacred sites through Ayon’s illustrations and personal observations. The Richmond-based architect, who formerly taught design and drawing at VCU Arts as an adjunct faculty member, will also share his insights on the art of drawing and sketching by hand in the architectural profession. Registration is “pay what you can” and is required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Reading has saved my sanity during a time when reality truly is stranger than fiction. I’m looking forward to digging into local author Sadeqa Johnson’s latest, “Yellow Wife,” a historical novel set in the pre-Civil War-era Richmond. The main character, Pheby, is inspired by and loosely based on Mary Lumpkin, the Black wife of white jailer Robert Lumpkin. Pheby, who was born on a plantation in Charles City, is forced to leave home at age 18 and, instead of gaining the freedom she was promised, finds herself imprisoned at Lumpkin’s Jail, aka the Devil's Half Acre, the infamous Richmond slave jail. Johnson will discuss the novel and the research that went into it and read from the book in an online event on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Beer drinkers, raise a pint and sip in solidarity during another release of Black Is Beautiful stout at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Jan. 15. Last summer, Hardywood and other local brewers including The Veil joined the nationwide Black Is Beautiful initiative, started by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, which aims to raise awareness of social justice issues. For each release brewers are encouraged to add their own spin on the boozy imperial stout. This time around, Hardywood connected with Southeastern Roastery to condition its beer on beans from the Baltimore-based coffee company. Bonus: All proceeds from the release will be donated to Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, a weeklong celebration highlighting Black-owned restaurants and businesses throughout the region.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

A virtual opening at Crossroads Art Center Jan. 15

Jan. 15 Edgar Allan Poe’s virtual birthday celebration Jan. 16

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.