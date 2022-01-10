River City Roundup

This week, the Richmond Symphony pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Richmond Jewish Food Festival returns with a one-day takeout event, The Isley Brothers perform at Virginia State University, a furniture exhibition opens at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden presents a virtual look at guts. Have a great week!

Low energy? Always in a bad mood? Yes, the pandemic and our political discourse bear much of the blame, but there is something you can do: Eat better. Turns out roughly 70% of your immune system is located in your gut. Learn more about good and bad bacteria; how they affect energy levels and mood; and how to introduce fermented foods, herbal medicines and other healthy foods into your diet during an online class with Cheryl Paswater, chief fermentationist and owner of Contraband Ferments. Paswater will lead a workshop, “Intro to Gut Health,” on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. via a video conference hosted by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Registration is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

They aren’t many bands that influenced The Beatles that are still playing. The Isley Brothers are one of the few, having made immense contributions to American music since their 1959 debut, including the song “Shout” and their seminal version of “Twist and Shout,” as well as latter-day hits such as “Between the Sheets” and “It’s Your Thing.” The soul/funk/rock legends come to the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center with Leela James on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Come back the next day for the annual Freedom Classic Festival, with the VSU basketball teams taking on Virginia Union University’s squads. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. for the women and 7 p.m. for the men.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Richmond Symphony’s Atlantic Union Bank LolliPops series is designed with young listeners in mind. Its “Dreams of Freedom” concert, conducted by Chai-Hsuan Lin on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Carpenter Theatre, will introduce kids to the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a program featuring inspirational music threaded together by “My Hero Martin,” a narrative commissioned from storyteller Morgan Avery McCoy. Twelve-year old violinist Amaryn Olmeda, the recent winner of the Sphinx Junior Division, will also perform. Tickets start at $10.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

“Atavistic Memories: The Studio Furniture of Sam Forrest,” an exhibition opening at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design on Jan. 15, features the work of Richmonder Sam Forrest (1936-2021). A native of Mathews who studied at Virginia Commonwealth University, Forrest devoted more than 50 years to woodworking, handcrafting everything from household objects to art deco-inspired lamps and church altars. The exhibition brings together more than 40 pieces from family, friends, collectors and his home.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

I spy brisket, kugel and matzo ball soup in our future as we welcome back one of the city’s most cherished edible events, the Richmond Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, Jan. 16. The 14th annual celebration will offer a more condensed menu of fan favorites as take-home heat-and-eat meals. Cruise through a drive-thru area at the Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a feast to go, making Sunday dinner plans easy peasy. P.S.: Be sure to snag sweet treats including black-and-white cookies and rugelach from Bubbie’s Bakery.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

