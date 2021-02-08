River City Roundup

February is about love and history, and events centered around Valentine’s Day and Black History Month are featured in this week’s roundup. The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia offers a second look at jazz legends from Virginia, the Science Museum gets personal with “Science on Tap: Mate Night,” the story of Pocahontas and John Rolfe is retold at Henricus Historical Park, and the RVA Environmental Film Festival returns, online. Lovers and lovers of history, it’s your week!

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend, Henricus Historical Park will share the story of the marriage of Pocahontas and John Rolfe on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. "Couples of Colonial Virginia" considers the cultural, religious and political implications of the matrimony of Powhatan’s daughter to an English settler, using primary source documents to separate fact from fiction. Whether you have a partner to share Valentine’s Day with or not, this special event offers an opportunity to compare and contrast the romances of yesteryear with modern relationships. Registration is required, and tickets are $14, $12 for Henricus members.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Cue Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” — both songs played a role in inspiring "Science on Tap: Mate Night." On Feb. 10 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Science Museum of Virginia will host the virtual celebration in honor of Valentine’s Day. Learn about the mating habits of animals, the five senses of attraction, space anniversaries and more during the free hourlong event. Attendees (adults only) must register before 7 p.m. that night to participate. My suggestion: Grab a bottle of Champagne and cozy up at home with your partner while you watch. P.S.: Not responsible for any of these songs getting stuck in your head.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Your carbon footprint stays small this year when you check out the RVA Environmental Film Festival from the comfort of your home. The festival begins on Friday, Feb. 12, and all films will be streamed online for free, but you have to register to check them out. “Frozen Obsession” is up first at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and is the premiere for the documentary look at a Swedish icebreaker research ship on a 2,000-mile trip through the Arctic to study the impact of climate change. Other offerings include the Woody Harrelson-narrated “Kiss the Ground,” streaming at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

The contributions of Virginia artists to jazz are recalled in “Virginia Jazz: the Early Years,” a multimedia exhibition at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. Curated by the Richmond Jazz Society, the exhibit features images and information about jazzy Virginians such as Ella Fitzgerald, Lonnie Liston Smith, Pearl Bailey and Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, names known far beyond our state lines. A version of this exhibition appeared at The Valentine in 2017; this incarnation has been expanded and continues through June. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 to $10.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The complex story of how Africans came to Virginia in 1619 is the subject of a Banner Lecture given by scholar and historian Ric Murphy and hosted by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Murphy will discuss his most recent book, “Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia,” which delves into the histories of the West African people of Ndongo, a prosperous state that had recently separated from the Kingdom of Kongo. The Kongo and the nation of Portugal nonetheless sought control of independent Ndongo. War among the three resulted in the capture and enslavement of more than 4,000 Ndongo. Among these were the 32 men, women and children who, by betrayal, kidnapping, piracy and enslavement, arrived in Jamestown — the English colony then on the verge of collapse. The program streams at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

