River City Roundup

This shortest month is long on cheer, with deadpan comedy at The National, a love story from the Virginia Opera, live music around town and more. Have a good week!

Chesterfield County Public Library presents “Marcus Garvey and the History of Black Liberation” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield. The program will be led by Dr. Adam Ewing, professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and author of “The Age of Garvey: How a Jamaican Activist Created a Mass Movement and Changed Global Black Politics.” The event is free and part of a series commemorating Black History Month offered in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.

⎯Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large

Demetri Martin brings his deadpan observational humor, both spoken and drawn, to The National on Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of The Joke Machine Tour. Besides his stand-up specials such as 2018’s “The Overthinker” and his TV show “Important Things With Demetri Martin,” he’s known as the voice of the generally chill Ice Bear on the animated series “We Bare Bears.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets range from $30 to $169.

⎯Mark Newton, News Editor

Join the Virginia Opera on a journey back to the 1950s, when affluent style reigned, but so did societal problems. “Fellow Travelers” tells the story of two men who fall in and out of love in Washington, D.C., during a time when McCarthyism and the “lavender scare” resulted in discrimination against homosexuals in government service. Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, the show will be sung in English, and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform the score, which was composed by Virginia native Gregory Spears. The opera will be presented at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center on Friday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $20 to $110.

⎯Nicole Cohen, Lifestyle Editor

The eclectic rock quintet Kendall Street Company is crisscrossing the commonwealth all month, playing five cities each week on their Kendall Street Is for Lovers Tour. The band met at UVA, named themselves after a beach on the Chesapeake Bay and have been compared to everyone from Umphrey’s McGee to Pink Floyd, with a little They Might Be Giants for spice. They’ll be in Richmond on Saturdays; catch them at The Camel on Feb. 11 and 18 and at The Broadberry on Feb. 25. Tickets are $12.50 to $15.

⎯Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

