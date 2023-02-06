River City Roundup

This shortest month is long on cheer, with deadpan comedy at The National, a love story from the Virginia Opera, live music around town and more. Have a good week!
Understanding the Struggle
Chesterfield County Public Library presents “Marcus Garvey and the History of Black Liberation” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the LaPrade Library in North Chesterfield. The program will be led by Dr. Adam Ewing, professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and author of “The Age of Garvey: How a Jamaican Activist Created a Mass Movement and Changed Global Black Politics.” The event is free and part of a series commemorating Black History Month offered in partnership with Chesterfield County and Virginia State University.
⎯Tharon Giddens, Copy Editor-at-large
Crank up the Joke Machine
Demetri Martin brings his deadpan observational humor, both spoken and drawn, to The National on Thursday, Feb. 9, as part of The Joke Machine Tour. Besides his stand-up specials such as 2018’s “The Overthinker” and his TV show “Important Things With Demetri Martin,” he’s known as the voice of the generally chill Ice Bear on the animated series “We Bare Bears.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets range from $30 to $169.
⎯Mark Newton, News Editor
Back in Time
Join the Virginia Opera on a journey back to the 1950s, when affluent style reigned, but so did societal problems. “Fellow Travelers” tells the story of two men who fall in and out of love in Washington, D.C., during a time when McCarthyism and the “lavender scare” resulted in discrimination against homosexuals in government service. Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, the show will be sung in English, and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform the score, which was composed by Virginia native Gregory Spears. The opera will be presented at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center on Friday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $20 to $110.
⎯Nicole Cohen, Lifestyle Editor
Kendall Street Is for Lovers
The eclectic rock quintet Kendall Street Company is crisscrossing the commonwealth all month, playing five cities each week on their Kendall Street Is for Lovers Tour. The band met at UVA, named themselves after a beach on the Chesapeake Bay and have been compared to everyone from Umphrey’s McGee to Pink Floyd, with a little They Might Be Giants for spice. They’ll be in Richmond on Saturdays; catch them at The Camel on Feb. 11 and 18 and at The Broadberry on Feb. 25. Tickets are $12.50 to $15.
⎯Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director
Other Suggestions
- Award-winning local author Sadeqa Johnson talks about her latest book, “The House of Eve,” Feb. 7 at the Richmond Public Library.
- The final installment in The Valentine’s latest Controversy/History series, “Public Spaces – Environmental Reckoning in Richmond” explores the environment in relation to health, justice and access in the region Feb. 7.
- Richmond’s own Plunky & Oneness brings their Afro-fusion jazz to the Henrico Theatre Feb. 10.
- Indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen visits The National Feb. 10.
- Queerly Beloved, an LGBTQ+ art event with a local makers market, music and food, comes to Diversity Richmond Sunday, Feb. 12.
- An exhibit featuring the Mending Walls collaborative mural project created by Hamilton Glass runs through March 5 at Crossroads Art Center.
- The photography exhibition “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience” continues at the Virginia War Memorial.
