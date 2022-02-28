River City Roundup

March arrives with Mardi Gras, a baseball party, the last days of the RVA Environmental Film Festival and a walk in the park. Enjoy your week!

Start Fat Tuesday celebrations early this year. The precursor to the annual Mardi Gras, Lundi Gras is held on Monday and promises an equally indulgent and libation-filled gathering. Bringing N’awlins to the Fan, on Feb. 28 the newly opened bottle shop and cafe Celladora Wines will host a Lundi Gras feast featuring a menu of Southern Louisiana-inspired, veg-forward dishes and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. Text or call the shop at 804-709-5216 to book a reservation.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

So it’s Mardis Gras, and you’re not anywhere near New Orleans. No worries, because at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, Roger Carroll, Richmond’s big-voiced blues and jazz saxophonist, with his Stable Geniuses, rolls out the good times at Main Line Brewery. With a little imagination, it’ll almost be like being in the Big Easy, especially because chef Hayes Elverston is preparing fare for the occasion.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I’m old enough to remember when the movement to protect the earth from pollutants was considered a novel and unnecessary idea, so I’m planning to tune into some of the films presented by the RVA Environmental Film Festival to learn more about the ecological issues facing our region. See screenings in person at various locations and online through March 4; tickets are free with registration.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Springlike days in late February and early March remind me of baseball as a kid. Specifically, overcast days with intermittent rain, waiting to get on a damp field, the wet grass clinging to new cleats and the pop of a baseball in a freshly oiled glove. Still hazy from the pandemic, and with a Major League Baseball lockout threatening to delay the season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are forging ahead. The team will host a free preseason primer, Nutzy’s Block Party, on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Diamond, offering the first chance for fans to buy individual game tickets for the upcoming season, which kicks off April 12. There will be music (Richmond’s Ragged Edge Band) and food (Mama J’s and others) along with giveaways and games for kids.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

My annual Virginia State Parks pass has a couple months left on it. It’s been a fantastic investment during the pandemic, allowing access to outdoor activities from riverside fossil hunting at York River State Park near Williamsburg to leisurely rambles along the New River Trail State Park in southwest Virginia. A favorite is closer to home, Pocahontas State Park. If you’re in the mood for a late winter afternoon spent in the piney woods, there’s a guided stroll through the park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

I’ve got a long list of home improvement projects I hope to tackle inside and out this spring, and I’m not alone: According to a recent Zillow survey, nearly three-quarters of homeowners are considering a home improvement project in 2022. If you are among them, you’ll want to check out the Richmond Home + Garden Show this weekend, March 4-6, to gather tips and resources from local home improvement and design pros. Pottery Barn will be there to answer questions in its “Ask a Designer” space, along with vendors who can help with projects from landscaping to kitchen and bath remodels and solar installation.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

The Valentine’s Controversy/History series continues with a virtual discussion about Richmond’s African American cemeteries on Tuesday, March 1.

series continues with a virtual discussion about Richmond’s African American cemeteries on Tuesday, March 1. “ A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline ” comes to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen starting Friday, March 4.

” comes to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen starting Friday, March 4. The Broadberry hosts a daylong benefit concert for Richmond Public Schools’ music programs featuring local musicians on Saturday, March 5.

for Richmond Public Schools’ music programs featuring local musicians on Saturday, March 5. Quill Theatre presents Bootleg Shakespeare: “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Dominion Energy Center on March 5.

