River City Roundup

As the Richmond region experiences unseasonable warmth, there’s a full roster of outdoor entertainment on tap. This week, we have a home and garden event, a block party, craft beverage collaborations, a food truck festival, and more. Enjoy!

Find inspiration and know-how for all your spring home and garden projects at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex, March 3-5. Discover the latest design trends and enjoy the opportunity to consult with more than 200 local landscape and renovation experts. Meet HGTV’s Mike Pyle and hear the “Inside Out” co-host’s talk on creating curb appeal, Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Find new ideas for outdoor living as you stroll through the inspirational feature garden created by Ashland Berry Farm and Schultz Lawnscapes. A new addition is the Garden Market, featuring a variety of plants and flowers. Admission is $7 online or $9 at the door for adults, free for children ages 12 and under.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

It’s been so warm lately that it feels like Mother Nature also wants baseball back. Opening Day for the Richmond Flying Squirrels is April 7, but first comes Nutzy’s Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. This annual event is free and will feature a DJ, food trucks and other activities at The Diamond’s Blue Lot. It’s also the first opportunity to buy single-game tickets, and the first 150 people to do so receive a free T-shirt. If you stick around, you can watch VCU Baseball take on West Virginia University at 2 p.m. Game tickets are $5-$10.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Maybe you’ve heard that wineries sometimes age their products in bourbon barrels or that craft breweries work with local farmers to get grain or fruit for their beers. The craft beverage businesses of Scott’s Addition have taken that idea up to 11 with their Collaboration Crawl on March 4. Taste new releases of collaborative beverages, many available for one day only. For example, Buskey Cider and Strangeways Brewing worked together to create Strangely Buskey, a cider made with grapefruit, sage and hops, and Buskey Monkey Duo, a beer brewed with grapefruit, sage and apples. Pick up a Collab Crawl Card at any of the participating locations and receive a stamp for each collaborative beverage you try, then turn in the card at your favorite location for a chance to win a prize.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is hosting a week of dining deals at participating Black-owned restaurants in the Richmond region March 5-12. The week kicks off with Mobile Soul Sunday on March 5 at Monroe Park. This free event features live music, artisan vendors curated by the Richmond Night Market and food trucks. Come hungry, because there will be many mobile culinary options to choose from, including Croaker’s Spot Mobile, Jem’s Caribbean Cuisine and Ruby Scoops. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to create your own picnic.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.