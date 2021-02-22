River City Roundup

In the days ahead, find musical memories at a Petersburg art gallery, Diversity Richmond highlights African American community leaders in its annual Black & Bold awards, and Legend brews up an event for a good cause. Enjoy the week!

Diversity Richmond will hosts its fifth annual Black and Bold awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., honoring Black LGBTQ+ individuals who have demonstrated leadership throughout the greater Richmond community. There are four honorees this year: Stephanie Merlo, president-elect of VA Pride and the Richmond chapter leader of Minority Veterans of America; Ernest Charles, medical assistant clinical training manager at Health Brigade; Destini Joseph-Barnette, a member of Advocates for Richmond Youth; and Charleen Baylor, owner of the Nutty Buttery restaurant. Former deputy director of Diversity Richmond Rodney Lofton is the keynote speaker. The virtual event is free, and registration is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra is on hiatus for now, but you can check out its history in an exhibition that continues through March 6 at the Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St. The orchestra was founded in 1979 by the late Virginia State University music educator Dr. F. Nathaniel Gatlin and is currently under the direction of Ulysses Kirksey. The Art League is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Check out a performance by some orchestra members here.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Drinking beer for a cause is something I can wholeheartedly get behind, especially when it involves two pillars of the Richmond community. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Legend Brewing Co. shows its support for Manchester neighbor Dogtown Dance Theatre with an all-day fundraiser. For each select beer purchased, the brewery will donate $1 to Dogtown. P.S.: The forecast for Thursday features sunshine and 60-degree weather — and perhaps a brown ale with a view?

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

RVA Community Makers 2021 Watch performances from local musicians and see artist Hamilton Glass unveil a community mural at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, live on VMFA’s Facebook page.

Richmond Public Library and children's author David Miller consider the power of books for Black children on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

and children’s author David Miller consider the power of books for Black children on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The Richmond Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, an international music fraternity, presents a mix of classical and popular selections during a virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 27.

