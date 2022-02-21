River City Roundup

It’s the last full week of February, and there are still some love stories and history lessons to be had. In a new play at VCU, a seamstress dreams of sewing the seeds of love, a professor discusses living queer in a Southern city at the Library of Virginia, a former governor speaks at St. John’s Church, and Desirée Roots is “Forever Ella” at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Have a great week!

Desirée Roots began her performance career in Richmond as a youngster and has grown into an in-demand entertainer and a community arts advocate. She recently stepped into a role in arts administration at Virginia Repertory Theatre, but she’s keeping her stage presence as well. On Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., she’ll reprise “Forever Ella,” her popular Ella Fitzgerald tribute, at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Masks are required, and tickets are $38.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

VCU Arts Theatre presents “Intimate Apparel,” a new opera by Lynn Nottage with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and directed by Tawnya Pettiford-Wates, Feb. 24-27 at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts. In this tale of love and heartbreak in New York City in 1905, a talented Black seamstress named Esther dreams of finding love. A charming Barbadian man working on the Panama Canal begins courting her through his letters, and after months of corresponding, he moves to New York with marriage on his mind. Tickets are $5 to $15.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Gregory Samantha Rosenthal tells their story of coming out as a transgender woman in Roanoke in the book “Living Queer History: Remembrance and Belonging in a Southern City.” An associate professor of history at Roanoke College and co-founder of the Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ History Project, Rosenthal will discuss their book at the Library of Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. as part of the Carole Weinstein Author Series. This event will be both in-person and livestreamed on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The event is free, and registration is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Few politicians have wielded power and influence quite like L. Douglas Wilder, the first African American elected governor in U.S. history. Wilder, a Richmond native, was first elected to the Virginia Senate in 1969 and went on to win statewide election in 1986 as lieutenant governor, then governor in 1989. He continued to influence local, state and national politics before becoming Richmond’s mayor in 2004. On Feb. 24, the St. John’s Church Foundation will feature the ever-present politician for “An Evening With Douglas Wilder,” at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Church on East Broad Street. In-person tickets are $25, but you can attend virtually for $15.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Sammy Rae & the Friends come to The National on Thursday, Feb. 24.

come to The National on Thursday, Feb. 24. “Headwaters Down,” a film about the James River, plays at The Byrd Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 27, as part of the RVA Environmental Film Festival.

