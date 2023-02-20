River City Roundup

As we head toward spring, the event schedule around the region is picking up. This week, we have pets, presidential portraits, craft beverages, comedy and more. Enjoy!

Richmond artist John Price spent 15 years drawing portraits of and writing text about all 46 U.S. presidents. His book “From George to Joe” debuts Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Brickhouse RVA. Enjoy snacks and drinks while Price refreshes your memory about Franklin Pierce, Millard Fillmore and the rest. A selection of the original black-and-white drawings will be displayed, with prints and books available for sale. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the Innocence Project.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The apple may not have fallen far from the tree, but the son of comedian Damon Wayans is blazing his own comedic path. Beginning his stand-up career under the pseudonym Kyle Green, Damon Wayans Jr. starred as Brad Williams in the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings,” voices Arnold in the Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers” and hosts the game show “Frogger” streaming on Peacock. Touring across the country, Wayans Jr. is stopping in RVA for four shows at the Richmond Funny Bone Comedy Club, Feb. 24 and 25. Tickets are $37 to $47.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

If your pup’s got the zoomies, there’s probably no better place to get them out on Saturday, Feb. 25, than the 22nd annual Henrico Humane Society Pet Expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Events include a dachshund race, a lure course, skill and beauty contests, stuffed animal adoption (and vet check-ups) for kids, and silent auctions. Adoptable dogs, trainers and vendors will be on-site. The expo, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is being emceed by Greg McQuade of CBS 6. Tickets cost $10 at door or $8 online for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Children under 6 and pets (not just dogs!) get in free.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I love visiting wineries to meet the people, hear the stories and taste the products. For one week each year, the wineries come to us at the Virginia Wine Expo. The Walk-Around Grand Tastings are the signature events, featuring hundreds of wines, spirits and ciders, but the weeklong schedule also includes themed tastings, classes with experts, a series of dinners and food pairings, and much more. The expo starts this Saturday, Feb. 25, and runs through March 5 at Main Street Station and venues around the city.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

I’m always in support of a good ol’ fashioned refresh, and I love a killer deal, especially when it involves boozy beverages. On Feb. 25, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will host its annual warehouse sale — basically a yard sale of beers and merch — inviting hop heads to the West Creek outpost for some sudsy steals. The in-person shopping event kicks off at noon and continues until 4 p.m. Guests can also enjoy food trucks El Guapo, River City Pizza and Cocky Rooster and brats from the brewery.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Historic Richmond hosts “Expanding the Narrative,” a panel discussion about the roles of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color in the field of historical preservation, on Feb. 23.

Firehouse Theatre presents a staged reading of “An American Landscape,” a new play by Neal Gallini-Burdick, on Feb. 24.

Virginia Repertory Theatre kicks off its Children’s Season with “She Persisted,” a musical adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton, onstage through March 12.

“Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality,” an exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, continues through April 29.

Enjoy free live music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at Reveler in Carytown.

