River City Roundup

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but there are still opportunities to snag wine and flowers this week during the annual Virginia Wine Expo and an orchid extravaganza at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Other events in the days ahead include a Lunar New Year food fest, a fiery Richmond Triangle Players production and a nostalgic Profs & Pints discussion. Enjoy!

Nostalgia is often framed as a bittersweet memory of things we can no longer have, but Virginia Commonwealth University psychology professor Jeffrey Green argues that it has positive benefits for our mental health, creativity and sense of belonging. Part of the Profs & Pints series, “The Psychology of Nostalgia” at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton site will look at what triggers our feelings of nostalgia and how we can take advantage of them. The discussion starts at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 19. Tickets are $13.50 to $17.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

One of my favorite events of the year, the Virginia Wine Expo, kicks off Friday, Feb. 23, and runs for 10 glorious days of sampling and sipping all over the city. A packed schedule includes numerous tipple-tasting dinners hosted at restaurants such as Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen, Bookbinder’s and JewFro; master classes devoted to Virginia-made and Italian wines; an oyster feast; and an evening of whiskey, wine and smoked cuisine. The expo is capped March 2-3 by the signature Walk-Around Grand Tasting at Main Street Station featuring a showcase of Virginia wineries, cideries and distilleries; numerous wineries from this year’s “Regions of Emphasis,” Italy and Oregon; and dozens of specialty food vendors. Ticket prices vary.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Orchids, a flower symbolizing love, friendship and good luck, are having a moment. The Virginia Orchid Society is celebrating 75 years as one of the country’s oldest such organizations with “Orchids: Let’s Celebrate,” a three-day event at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Feb. 23-25. The show and sale features hundreds of the tropical plants on display in the conservatory, free lectures by experts including Richmond’s own Art Chadwick of Chadwick & Son Orchids and Ken Meier from the Alexandria-based Orchid Enterprise, a juried art exhibit with work by more than 60 local artists, and demonstrations by national and international vendors and area hobbyists, including one using miniature orchids in terrariums. Admission to the sale and lectures is free. Entrance to the displays is included with Lewis Ginter admission ($8 to $17).

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

I love a first for the city, especially when an inaugural event is rooted in heritage, celebrates community and offers plenty of food. On Saturday, Feb. 24, Kasama Collective and Richmond Moon Market will introduce Richmond’s Lunar New Year Asian Street Food Festival, held at Stone Brewing. Guests can welcome the year of the wood dragon from noon to 6 p.m. with cultural performances, local vendors and food trucks. Founded last year, Kasama Collective is led by a duo of first-generation Filipino Americans who aim to amplify the voices and cultures of those of Asian American and Pacific Island descent through community gatherings.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

It’s time for a romping revival! Richmond Triangle Players is bringing back a classic production, “Torch Song,” a two-act version of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-winning “Torch Song Trilogy.” Arnold Beckoff, played by Triangle Artistic Director Lucian Restivo, is a Jewish drag queen living in 1980s New York who longs for a husband, a child and all the usual life goals (like a pair of bunny slippers that fit), but he’s thwarted by his overbearing mother. Directed by Gary C. Hopper, the play offers a lot of laughs as it doles out life lessons in self-respect. The performances continue through March 9, and I’ll be there, bunny slippers and all. Tickets are $40.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

