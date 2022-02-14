River City Roundup

Happy Valentine’s Day! On tap for the days ahead, a classic love story at the Richmond Ballet, a new film festival at The Byrd, an exhibition by the Black American Artists Alliance of Richmond and a discussion of a family legacy via the Library of Virginia. Have a great week!

Give your loved one tickets for an enchanted evening at the ballet for Valentine’s Day. The Richmond Ballet presents “Romeo & Juliet” at the Dominion Energy Center Feb. 18-20. Let the musical score by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Malcolm Burn transport you to William Shakespeare’s Verona, the land of the Capulets and Montagues. Experience the passion and heartbreak of one of the greatest love stories ever told as the star-crossed lovers take center stage. Tickets start at $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

“History & Stories: A Special Province,” an exhibition running through April 22, is a collaboration between the Black American Artists’ Alliance of Richmond and the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester. As part of Black History Month, this group of 13 makers and creators are presenting their stories in a variety of media, including paintings, woodblock prints, collages, etchings, soft sculpture and quilts.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Look Closer Film Festival debuts Feb. 16 at The Byrd Theatre and features short films and a panel discussion with filmmakers. The festival’s lineup includes “Under the Eaves” by Maddy Wade and “How the Tortoise Cracked Its Shell” by Kamal Adisa. Presented by Sly Dog Creative, a local video production company, Look Closer aims to celebrate Richmond’s vibrant film scene and empower young directors, according to festival co-founder Phineas Alexander. The screenings start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

—Leah Hincks, Editorial Intern

Emerging from plantations in Maryland and Virginia, the Quander family built a lasting American legacy. One of the country’s oldest African American families, the Quanders would overcome significant racial barriers to produce U.S. Army generals, Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, along with the first national president of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Their stories are the subject of a new book by historian Rohulamin Quander, “The Quanders: Since 1684, an Enduring African American Legacy,” which documents the family’s trials and triumphs. On Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., the author participates in a virtual discussion via the Library of Virginia of the family’s 300-year history.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

